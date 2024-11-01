Listen Live
A Look At All Of Mariah Carey's 'It's Time' Videos

It’s Time: A Look At All Of Mariah Carey’s ‘It’s Time’ Christmas Announcements

Published on November 1, 2024
Global Icon Mariah Carey Announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory During The Grand Opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie In Seattle

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

It’s tiiiiime!

When the clock strikes 12 on November 1st, it’s Mariah Carey’s season and the countdown to Christmas! As Halloween festivities ended, the “Queen Of Christmas” dropped her annual “It’s Time” video on Instagram. RELATED: Mariah Carey Has Defrosted Which Means It’s Officially Christmas Season Channeling Mortician Addams from the Addams Family, she stunned in a black glittery dress before declaring the start of the Christmas season in a red holiday dress.
Check out this year’s video below:
  Over the years, the iconic singer has created a Christmas brand since the release of her first-holiday album three decades ago. She recently reflected on her holiday impact on the Drew Barrymore Show.

Check that out below:
  This year, she’ll also be hitting the road once again on her Christmas tour, stopping in 20 cities in November and December. Click here for tour dates and ticket information.

Keep scrolling to check out her previous “It’s Time” videos. Which year is your favorite?

1. 2024

2. 2023

3. 2022

4. 2021

5. 2020

6. 2019

