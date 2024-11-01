A Look At All Of Mariah Carey's 'It's Time' Videos
It’s Time: A Look At All Of Mariah Carey’s ‘It’s Time’ Christmas Announcements
It’s tiiiiime!When the clock strikes 12 on November 1st, it’s Mariah Carey’s season and the countdown to Christmas! As Halloween festivities ended, the “Queen Of Christmas” dropped her annual “It’s Time” video on Instagram. RELATED: Mariah Carey Has Defrosted Which Means It’s Officially Christmas Season Channeling Mortician Addams from the Addams Family, she stunned in a black glittery dress before declaring the start of the Christmas season in a red holiday dress. Check out this year’s video below: Over the years, the iconic singer has created a Christmas brand since the release of her first-holiday album three decades ago. She recently reflected on her holiday impact on the Drew Barrymore Show.
Over the years, the iconic singer has created a Christmas brand since the release of her first-holiday album three decades ago. She recently reflected on her holiday impact on the Drew Barrymore Show.
Check that out below: This year, she'll also be hitting the road once again on her Christmas tour, stopping in 20 cities in November and December. Click here for tour dates and ticket information.
Keep scrolling to check out her previous "It's Time" videos. Which year is your favorite?
1. 2024
2. 2023
3. 2022
4. 2021
5. 2020
6. 2019
It’s Time: A Look At All Of Mariah Carey’s ‘It’s Time’ Christmas Announcements was originally published on 92q.com
