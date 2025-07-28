Marcus Morris Arrested At Florida Airport Over Fraud Charge

NBA player Marcus Morris’ attempt to enjoy the last few weeks of his offseason has been interrupted.

Arrest records show Morris was arrested this week in Broward County, Florida, on one charge of fraud for “insufficient funds.” Yahoo! Sports confirms that he was detained at the airport, and while fans wondered about the nature of the charge, his twin brother Markieff hopped on social media to suggest that authorities were blowing the arrest out of proportion.

“The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family,” Markieff said. “They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud sh-t. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this sh-t man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird sh-t gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!”

Marcus’ agent, Yony Noy, then replied to that tweet, explaining that it’s all because of an unpaid casino debt, which is allowed if you owe the establishment more than $1,200.

“Just so everyone understands this is zero fraud here or whatever crap outlets have said regarding fake checks or whatever the hell,” Noy wrote. “This is due to an outstanding marker with a casino. Apparently if you have over $1,200 they can issue a warrant for your arrest. Absolute insanity!”

Marcus initially got his start alongside his brother at Kansas before they both declared for the 2011 draft. He’d even be drafted just one spot after his brother with the 14th pick to the Houston Rockets.

After two seasons there, he was traded to the Phoenix Suns, followed by stints with the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, his hometown Philadelphia 76ers, and his last team, the Cavaliers, in 2024.

He hasn’t officially retired, but he has been a frequent guest on ESPN‘s shows, serving as an analyst on First Take and Get Up.

See social media’s reaction to Morris’ legal snafu below.

