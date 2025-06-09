ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 30

The entertainment industry thrives on the energy and innovation that fresh talent brings. Among its dynamic contributors are young Black actors under 40, whose rising stardom is redefining Hollywood. These actors are not only captivating audiences with their performances but are also instrumental in shaping a more inclusive and diverse entertainment landscape.

Jacob Latimore exemplifies this new wave of talent. Known for his role in the Showtime series The Chi, Latimore effortlessly balances his career as both a singer and an actor. His versatility sets him apart, showcasing his ability to connect deeply with audiences across genres.

Michael Rainey Jr. has also made a remarkable impact, starring in the hit series Power Book II: Ghost. With his impeccable acting chops and a growing fan base, Rainey continues to elevate the stories told on-screen. Meanwhile, rising stars like Miles Brown and Marcus Scribner have become household names, portraying relatable and inspirational characters that resonate with younger generations.

Actors like Jharrel Jerome, who won an Emmy for his role in When They See Us, and Caleb McLaughlin, a standout in Stranger Things, demonstrate how talent and dedication can create iconic moments on screen. Each contribution they make strengthens their role as leaders in a Hollywood that is evolving for the better.

From performances that spark conversations to breaking barriers in casting, these actors are setting the stage for a future where stories reflect a wide range of voices and experiences. Through their passion, they are not just entertainers but powerful role models for aspiring actors worldwide.

1. Jacob Latimore Source:Getty Jacob Latimore is a multi-faceted talent who balances acting and music with ease. Best known for his role as Emmett in the Showtime series The Chi, Jacob brings depth and relatability to his characters. His on-screen charm has earned him a loyal fanbase, while his music career showcases his versatility as an entertainer. From rom-coms like The Last Summer to sci-fi thrillers such as Sleight, Jacob’s diverse portfolio demonstrates his ability to excel in different genres. A shining example of a modern artist, Jacob uses his craft to connect with audiences while continuing to grow as a performer.

2. Michael Rainey, Jr Michael Rainey Jr. rose to fame with his standout role as Tariq in the hit series Power Book II: Ghost. Known for his natural charisma and nuanced acting, Michael has captivated viewers with his portrayal of a morally complex character navigating a turbulent world. His talent has garnered accolades, making him a rising star in Hollywood. Beyond acting, Michael is admired for staying humble and engaging with fans. He exemplifies promise and dedication, with a career trajectory that hints at larger roles in the future. Michael’s influence continues to grow as he becomes a leading figure in young Black Hollywood.

3. Miles Brown Miles Brown, best known for his role as Jack Johnson on ABC’s Black-ish, has charmed audiences with his comedic timing and warm personality. Starting his career as a dancer, Miles transitioned effortlessly into acting, earning accolades for his performance in the series. Beyond television, he has showcased his talent in film, music, and even activism, championing causes that inspire younger generations. With his creative endeavors and down-to-earth charisma, Miles is seen as a role model for aspiring artists. At such a young age, he has already developed an impressive resume, confidently paving the way for a long-lasting career in entertainment.

4. Asante Blackk Bursting onto the scene with When They See Us, Asante Blackk quickly proved himself a force to be reckoned with. His Emmy-nominated portrayal of Kevin Richardson in Ava DuVernay’s series brought attention to his exceptional talent and ability to embody emotionally charged roles. He later joined the cast of This Is Us, receiving praise for his portrayal of Malik, a young father balancing life’s challenges. Beyond acting, Asante uses his platform to advocate for equality and representation in the industry. With his thoughtful performances and grounded approach, this rising star is redefining what it means to be young and influential in Hollywood.

5. Marcus Scribner Marcus Scribner became a household name with his role as Andre Johnson Jr., or “Junior,” on ABC’s Black-ish. His comedic and heartfelt performance earned him admiration and established him as a voice for socially conscious narratives. Off-screen, Marcus is an advocate for environmental causes and social justice, proving his commitment to using his platform responsibly. He expanded his career with roles in animated projects, including the lead voice in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Marcus continues to capture attention with his craft and activism, solidifying himself as a well-rounded talent and an important figure in the entertainment industry.

6. Jharrel Jerome Jharrel Jerome captured hearts and critical acclaim with his powerful, Emmy-winning performance in Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us. His portrayal of Korey Wise, one of the Exonerated Five, remains one of the most moving performances in modern TV history. Jharrel followed up with impressive roles in Moonlight and Concrete Cowboy, further showcasing his tremendous range. He is lauded for his ability to bring authenticity and emotional depth to every project he undertakes. Jharrel’s success continues to inspire others, proving that talent and dedication can break barriers and shift perceptions in the competitive landscape of Hollywood.

7. Caleb Mclaughlin Caleb McLaughlin skyrocketed to fame as Lucas Sinclair in Netflix’s global hit Stranger Things. Known for his grounded performance, Caleb has carved out a niche as a relatable and versatile actor. Beyond acting, Caleb made history as the first Black youth ambassador for Dior’s Sauvage fragrance line, signaling his rising star in fashion and culture. He also appeared in Concrete Cowboy, solidifying his role in diverse storytelling. Caleb regularly mentors youth about self-confidence, using his platform to inspire. At just 23, Caleb is a dynamic talent influencing Hollywood and proving himself as a positive force in the entertainment world.

8. Chosen Jacobs Chosen Jacobs is a rising actor making his mark with roles that showcase his unique charm and commitment to the craft. Best known for his role as Mike Hanlon in Stephen King’s It adaptation, he effortlessly brought sincerity and depth to the coming-of-age horror classic. Chosen continued to build his career with projects like Castle Rock and the Disney+ musical Sneakerella, further highlighting his versatility. Off-screen, Chosen has a passion for music and philanthropy, often sharing songs with his fans. With charisma and determination, he’s establishing himself as a promising talent poised to leave a lasting impact on Hollywood.

9. Jabari Banks Jabari Banks burst onto the scene as Will in Peacock’s Bel-Air, a reimagining of the iconic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. His fresh take on the role introduced him to a new generation of fans while paying homage to the original series. Jabari’s energy and heartfelt performance won praise from audiences and critics alike, signaling a bright future ahead. Stepping into big shoes for his debut role, he proved himself capable of carrying a series, showcasing both dramatic and comedic skills. With his impressive entry into the industry, Jabari Banks is making his presence known in Hollywood.

10. Niles Fitch Niles Fitch is best known for his heartwarming performance as teenage Randall Pearson in NBC’s hit drama This Is Us. Through emotional depth and authenticity, he added layers of complexity to his character, earning recognition from both fans and critics. He has also appeared in Disney+’s Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, further demonstrating his versatility as an actor. Beyond his roles, Niles is celebrated for his dedication to representation in Hollywood, ensuring diverse stories are told. With exceptional talent and a bright outlook, Niles has positioned himself as one of the most promising young actors in the entertainment industry.

11. Myles Truitt Myles Truitt gained attention with his role in Kin, a sci-fi thriller that highlighted his ability to lead a complex narrative. He’s also appeared in notable television series like Black Lightning, where he portrayed Issa Williams, and Euphoria, showcasing his versatility in different genres. Myles’s captivating performances continue to draw audiences, with each role reflecting his growth as an actor. Despite his young age, he remains grounded and focused on honing his craft. His dedication has cemented his status as a rising talent in Hollywood, with fans eagerly awaiting what future projects he’ll take on.

12. Jahking Guillory Known for his breakout role in Kicks, Jahking Guillory brought authenticity and raw emotion to his portrayal of a teenager navigating life in Oakland. He has since appeared in projects like On My Block and Black Lightning, earning praise for his gripping performances. Jahking often channels personal experiences to bring depth to his roles, connecting with audiences on an emotional level. Off-screen, he’s an advocate for mental health awareness, often engaging with fans on social platforms. His talent and advocacy make him one of the most promising young actors today, poised to make significant strides in the industry.

13. Michael Epps Michael Epps is best known for playing Jake Taylor on Showtime’s The Chi. With his natural talent and relatable demeanor, Michael has captivated viewers as a young actor on the rise. He portrays a character navigating challenges in his community, offering an authentic reflection of adolescent struggles. Off-screen, Michael remains focused on his craft while maintaining a grounded personality that resonates with fans. His passion for storytelling and dedication to representation make him a standout talent in the industry. At such a young age, Michael continues to build a career marked by impressive performances and growing influence.

14. Alex Hibbert Alex Hibbert first gained recognition for his poignant portrayal of young Chiron in the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight. His deeply emotional performance earned widespread acclaim, establishing him as an actor to watch. Transitioning to television, Alex joined Showtime’s The Chi, delivering similarly compelling work. Despite his youth, Alex approaches each role with maturity and thoughtfulness, bringing nuanced perspectives to the characters he plays. Off-screen, he’s an advocate for diversity and positive youth representation. With his grounded approach to fame and natural talent, Alex continues to prove himself as a vital voice in young Black Hollywood.