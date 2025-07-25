Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Surprising Facts About ‘The Cosby Show’ Star You May Not Have Known

Black America is grieving their brother.

The sudden death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who we watched grow before our eyes, has rocked fans, friends and all who loved him to our very core.

Warner died in a reported accidental drowning at a Costa Rica beach on Sunday, July 20, while on vacation with his family. Law enforcement officials confirmed that Warner was swimming with his eight-year-old daughter before getting caught in a rip current. Nearby surfers came to their aid to help them and his daughter was saved. The actor was 54.

Related: Malcolm-Jamal Warner Death: 8 y/o Daughter Survived Drowning

Several fans, loved ones and celebrities have been showing an outpouring of love for the late actor, from Tracee-Ellis Ross, Morris Chestnutt, Maxwell, Regina King, Anthony Mackie, Patti LaBelle, Eddie Griffin and so many others.

Raven-Symoné posted a heartwrenching tribute to her The Cosby Show co-star in a clip via Instagram.

“Words cannot describe the pain and sadness and surprise that I feel with the recent loss of MJW,” Raven said in the video. “He was a big brother, he was a beacon, he was one of the most multifaceted, talented men. So gentle.”

In an interview with ABC News, Warner’s television dad, Bill Cosby, said that Warner was always professional, and he enjoyed his time working with him.

“He was always a great studier, and I enjoyed working with him very much,” Cosby said.

Notoriously known as Theo from The Cosby Show and ’90s sitcom Malcolm and Eddie co-starring Eddie Griffin– Warner has popped up in several popular shows throughout the years, from Key & Peele, the reboot of The Wonder Years, 9-1-1, starring Angela Bassett, and The Resident, to name a few.

Besides having a vastly versatile acting career, Warner tapped into several other art forms, including directing, music and spoken word.

To honor the late actor whose passing feels far too soon, here is a list of accomplishments and other unique things Malcolm-Jamal Warner has done throughout his life and career.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Surprising Facts About ‘The Cosby Show’ Star You May Not Have Known was originally published on foxync.com

1. Warner Got His Directorial Debut On The Cosby Show & Directed Other Shows, Films While Warner was a key part of The Cosby Show’s success and was even nominated for an Emmy in ’86. Warner took his talents even further and got his chance to direct an episode of the show in 1990 in season 6 titled “Off To See The Wretched,” which became one of the series’ most memorable episodes for fans of the show. He also directed several other episodes for the series then on. Warner also took his love for directing further, going on to direct two episodes of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, along with directing shows like Nickelodeon’s Keenan & Kel, All That, Malcolm & Eddie and an educational film in 1992 starring Arsenio Hall to highlight the AIDs/HIV epidemic titled Time Out: The Truth About HIV, Aids, and You. 2. Warner Also Directed Music Videos Warner took his directorial talents to the music industry, directing music videos for groups like New Edition in 1989. He also directed Special Ed’s “I’m Magnificent” video and a music video for British R&B group Five Star. He often would feature in some of these music videos as well. 3. Warner Was Featured In A Music Video For The King Of Pop For Michael Jackson’s 1989 “Liberian Girl” music video for the Bad album, several celebrity guest stars appeared throughout the video before the appearance of the superstar himself. Warner’s face is one of the first you see, guest-starring in the music video. 4. Warner Was A Renowned Jazz Musician In the mid-1990s, Warner veered into the lane of music. When he was around 26 years old, he began practicing bass and found himself becoming fully immersed in the craft. Warner even began studying at the Berklee College of Music to perfect bass playing. Alongside his jazz-funk band, in 2003, Warner released his debut, The Miles Long Mixtape. His sophomore album, Love & Other Social Issues released in 2007. 5. Warner is a Grammy Award Winner In 2015, Warner, along with Robert Glasper and Lalah Hathaway, received a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his contribution to a cover of Stevie Wonder’s Jesus Children Of America. Warner performed a poem on the track in honor of the children killed Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting. 6. Warner Was A Poet & Nominated for a Grammy Award For Best Spoken Word Poetry Album Warner often incorporated his poetry into his music. He often hosted Poetry Jam and performed at the National Black Theatre Festival. His 2022 spoken word poetry album, Hiding In Plain View, was also nominated for a Grammy Award. 7. Warner Even Performed On-Stage With Prince In 1993, he performed on stage with Prince and musician Buddy Miles in Chicago at a concert and an after-show at the Cabaret Metro. 8. Warner Was Named After Civil Rights Activist & Jazz Musician Source:(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Variety via Getty Images) Warner was named after civil rights activist Malcolm X and jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal.