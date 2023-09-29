Magic Johnson Laughs Hysterically At The Idea Of Steph Curry Being The GOAT Point Guard, Social Media Debates

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

In an August interview on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, the sharpshooter was asked if he’s the greatest point guard of all time, and not only did he say yes, but he even added that he has an edge over Magic Johnson.

But now, more than a month later, the Los Angeles Lakers legend is responding to Curry’s claims and strongly disagrees.

He appeared on CBS Sports Radio’s The Zach Gelb Show to talk about why he’s a more elite player than Curry, and it started with him firing off a short list of his many impressive accomplishments.

“If he got more than five championships, if he got more than three Finals MVPs and three league MVPs, then he’s the greatest. If he got more than number one in assists all-time in the Finals, number two in double-doubles, number one in triple-doubles all-time in the NBA playoffs, number four in steals all-time in the in playoffs,” Johnson fires off.

While listing his accolades with a big smile, Johnson’s willing to entertain the debate once Curry has some of those accomplishments under his belt. But until then, there’s no argument.

After all, Curry’s not quite there yet, as he boasts four NBA championships, one NBA Finals MVP, two NBA MVPs, and nine-time NBA All-Star appearances.

“If he got more than those numbers, then he’s the best… If he got more than all those things, he’s the best. But the last time I checked, he doesn’t,” Johnson says.

Curry doesn’t usually brag about his feats as a 14-year Golden State Warrior, but Johnson wasn’t the only one ruffled by his comments.

During an August episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith read a text he received from Michael Jordan explaining why he thinks the crown of best point guard of all time is still atop Johnson’s head, though Curry’s not far off.

“You must define point guard to really have a serious debate. Steph Curry is by far the best shooter of all time. … But Magic Johnson invented the triple-double, not true invented but makes it more noticeable in terms of the impact on the game,” Jordan wrote. “It’s a point guard stat, to be honest. Magic was the best,” Jordan’s text read.

See how social media is reacting to Johnson’s response below.

