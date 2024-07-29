Lupita Nyong’o Stuns Alongside Co-Stars At San Diego Comic-Con For ‘The Wild Robot’ [Gallery]

Lupita Nyong’o Stuns At Comic-Con For 'The Wild Robot'
Comic-Con was buzzing with excitement as stars Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, and Mark Hamill gathered to promote their latest project, The Wild Robot. This new adaptation of Peter Brown’s beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller promises to captivate audiences with its heartwarming and adventurous tale. From DreamWorks Animation, The Wild Robot follows the journey of Roz, a ROZZUM unit 7134, voiced by Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong’o. Shipwrecked on an uninhabited island, Roz must learn to adapt to her harsh surroundings, gradually forming relationships with the island’s animals and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling named Brightbill, voiced by Kit Connor.San Diego
Pedro Pascal, known for his roles in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, lends his voice to Fink, a cunning fox. The cast also includes Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara as the opossum Pinktail, Oscar® nominee Bill Nighy as the goose Longneck, and Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu as Vontra, another robot that intersects with Roz’s life on the island. Adding to the stellar lineup, pop-culture icon Mark Hamill, known for his work in the Star Wars franchise, brings his voice talent to the film, alongside Matt Berry from What We Do in the Shadows and Golden Globe winner Ving Rhames from the Mission: Impossible films. The Wild Robot is a powerful story about self-discovery, exploring the delicate balance between technology and nature. The film delves into what it means to be alive and connected to all living things. It is written and directed by three-time Oscar® nominee Chris Sanders, the creative mind behind How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and Disney’s Lilo & Stitch. Produced by Jeff Hermann, known for The Boss Baby 2: Family Business and the Kung Fu Panda franchise, the film promises to be a visual and emotional treat. Peter Brown’s novel, first published in 2016, became a phenomenon, inspiring a trilogy that includes The Wild Robot Escapes and The Wild Robot Protects. Brown’s work has garnered numerous accolades, including a Caldecott Honor and a New York Times Best Illustrated Book Award. Fans eagerly await the release of The Wild Robot, a film set to bridge the gap between literature and animation, and to bring Peter Brown’s enchanting world to life on the big screen. Be sure to check out the film in theaters September 27.
Check out photos from the event below:
