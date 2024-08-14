Check Out The Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion Looks
Love Island Season 6 Reunion Looks: See How Your Favs Popped Out
We’re back baby!After a few weeks off air, Love Island USA season 6 is back for a final bow to fans after wrapping the season on Sunday, July 21. Our winners, Kordell Beckham, brother of NFL star and former Baltimore Raven Odell Beckham Jr., and Serena Page took home the prize and have been all smiles online ever since.
However, fans still have questions that need answers since leaving the villa. While the post-Island sadness has been filled with daily vlogs and Instagram posts for some fans, the stars of Love Island USA are set to return for a reunion special that will answer lingering questions on August 19. But to hold us over, we're getting a little feel of the vibes as their reunion looks have finally hit the net!
Keep scrolling to see how your favs popped out at the Love Island Season 6 reunion.
1. Serena Page
Serena Page attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
2. Leah Kateb
Kateb attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
3. JaNa Craig
JaNa Craig attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
4. Olivia Walker
Olivia Walker attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
5. Kaylor Martin
Kaylor Martin attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
6. Andrea Paola Carmona
Andrea Paola Carmona attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
7. Kassy Castillo
Kassy Castillo attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
8. Kendall Washington
Kendall Washington attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
9. Miguel Harichi
Miguel Harichi attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
10. Connor Newsum
Connor Newsum attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
11. Hannah Elizabeth
Hannah Elizabeth attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
12. Nicole Jacky
Nicole Jacky attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
13. Nigel Okafor
Nigel Okafor attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
14. Harrison Luna
Harrison Luna attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
15. Kenny Rodriguez
Kenny Rodriguez attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
16. Kordell Beckham
Kordell Beckham attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
17. Cassidy Laudano
Cassidy Laudano attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. (
18. Catherine Marshall
Catherine Marshall attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
19. Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera
Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
20. Sierra Sade Mills
Sierra Sade Mills attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
21. Hakeem Newkirk
Hakeem Newkirk attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
22. Daia McGhee
Daia McGhee attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
23. Coye Simmons
Coye Simmons attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
24. Rob Rausch
Rob Rausch attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
25. Aaron Evans
Aaron Evans attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.
