Check Out The Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion Looks

Love Island Season 6 Reunion Looks: See How Your Favs Popped Out

Published on August 14, 2024
Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion Looks

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

We’re back baby!

After a few weeks off air, Love Island USA season 6 is back for a final bow to fans after wrapping the season on Sunday, July 21.
Our winners, Kordell Beckham, brother of NFL star and former Baltimore Raven Odell Beckham Jr., and Serena Page took home the prize and have been all smiles online ever since.

RELATED: Love Island USA Season 6 Winners Crowned: See Who Won the $100,00 Prize However, fans still have questions that need answers since leaving the villa. While the post-Island sadness has been filled with daily vlogs and Instagram posts for some fans, the stars of Love Island USA are set to return for a reunion special that will answer lingering questions on August 19. But to hold us over, we’re getting a little feel of the vibes as their reunion looks have finally hit the net!

Keep scrolling to see how your favs popped out at the Love Island Season 6 reunion.

1. Serena Page

Serena Page
Source: Getty

Serena Page attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

2. Leah Kateb

Leah Kateb
Source: Getty

 Kateb attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

3. JaNa Craig

JaNa Craig
Source: Getty

JaNa Craig attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

4. Olivia Walker

Olivia Walker
Source: Getty

Olivia Walker attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

5. Kaylor Martin

Kaylor Martin
Source: Getty

Kaylor Martin attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

6. Andrea Paola Carmona

Andrea Paola Carmona
Source: Getty

Andrea Paola Carmona attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

7. Kassy Castillo

Kassy Castillo
Source: Getty

Kassy Castillo attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

8. Kendall Washington

Kendall Washington
Source: Getty

Kendall Washington attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

9. Miguel Harichi

Miguel Harichi
Source: Getty

Miguel Harichi attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

10. Connor Newsum

Connor Newsum
Source: Getty

Connor Newsum attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

11. Hannah Elizabeth

Hannah Elizabeth
Source: Getty

Hannah Elizabeth attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

12. Nicole Jacky

Nicole Jacky
Source: Getty

Nicole Jacky attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

13. Nigel Okafor

Nigel Okafor
Source: Getty

Nigel Okafor attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

14. Harrison Luna

Harrison Luna
Source: Getty

Harrison Luna attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

15. Kenny Rodriguez

Kenny Rodriguez
Source: Getty

Kenny Rodriguez attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

16. Kordell Beckham

Kordell Beckham
Source: Getty

Kordell Beckham attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

17. Cassidy Laudano

Cassidy Laudano
Source: Getty

Cassidy Laudano attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. (

18. Catherine Marshall

Catherine Marshall
Source: Getty

Catherine Marshall attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

19. Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera

Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera
Source: Getty

Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

20. Sierra Sade Mills

Sierra Sade Mills
Source: Getty

Sierra Sade Mills attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

21. Hakeem Newkirk

Hakeem Newkirk
Source: Getty

Hakeem Newkirk attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

22. Daia McGhee

Daia McGhee
Source: Getty

Daia McGhee attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

23. Coye Simmons

Coye Simmons
Source: Getty

Coye Simmons attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

24. Rob Rausch

Rob Rausch
Source: Getty

Rob Rausch attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

25. Aaron Evans

Aaron Evans
Source: Getty

Aaron Evans attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. 

26. "Love Island USA: The Reunion" Photo Call

"Love Island USA: The Reunion" Photo Call
Source: Getty

27. "Love Island USA: The Reunion" Photo Call

"Love Island USA: The Reunion" Photo Call
Source: Getty

28. "Love Island USA: The Reunion" Photo Call

"Love Island USA: The Reunion" Photo Call
Source: Getty

29. "Love Island USA: The Reunion" Photo Call

"Love Island USA: The Reunion" Photo Call
Source: Getty

