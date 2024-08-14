Love Island Season 6 Reunion Looks: See How Your Favs Popped Out

We’re back baby! After a few weeks off air, Love Island USA season 6 is back for a final bow to fans after wrapping the season on Sunday, July 21. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! RELATED: Love Island USA Season 6 Winners Crowned: See Who Won the $100,00 Prize However, fans still have questions that need answers since leaving the villa. Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Keep scrolling to see how your favs popped out at the Love Island Season 6 reunion. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. After a few weeks off air, Love Island USA season 6 is back for a final bow to fans after wrapping the season on Sunday, July 21.Our winners, Kordell Beckham, brother of NFL star and former Baltimore Raven Odell Beckham Jr., and Serena Page took home the prize and have been all smiles online ever since.However, fans still have questions that need answers since leaving the villa.While the post-Island sadness has been filled with daily vlogs and Instagram posts for some fans, the stars of Love Island USA are set to return for a reunion special that will answer lingering questions on August 19. But to hold us over, we’re getting a little feel of the vibes as their reunion looks have finally hit the net!

1. Serena Page Source: Getty Serena Page attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

2. Leah Kateb Source: Getty Kateb attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

3. JaNa Craig Source: Getty JaNa Craig attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

4. Olivia Walker Source: Getty Olivia Walker attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

5. Kaylor Martin Source: Getty Kaylor Martin attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

6. Andrea Paola Carmona Source: Getty Andrea Paola Carmona attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

7. Kassy Castillo Source: Getty Kassy Castillo attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

8. Kendall Washington Source: Getty Kendall Washington attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

9. Miguel Harichi Source: Getty Miguel Harichi attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

10. Connor Newsum Source: Getty Connor Newsum attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

11. Hannah Elizabeth Source: Getty Hannah Elizabeth attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

12. Nicole Jacky Source: Getty Nicole Jacky attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

13. Nigel Okafor Source: Getty Nigel Okafor attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

14. Harrison Luna Source: Getty Harrison Luna attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

15. Kenny Rodriguez Source: Getty Kenny Rodriguez attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

16. Kordell Beckham Source: Getty Kordell Beckham attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

17. Cassidy Laudano Source: Getty Cassidy Laudano attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City. (

18. Catherine Marshall Source: Getty Catherine Marshall attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

19. Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera Source: Getty Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

20. Sierra Sade Mills Source: Getty Sierra Sade Mills attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

21. Hakeem Newkirk Source: Getty Hakeem Newkirk attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

22. Daia McGhee Source: Getty Daia McGhee attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

23. Coye Simmons Source: Getty Coye Simmons attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

24. Rob Rausch Source: Getty Rob Rausch attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

25. Aaron Evans Source: Getty Aaron Evans attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024, in New York City.

