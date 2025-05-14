Desktop banner image
Entertainment

Love & Basketball: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Steal The Spotlight

Love & Basketball: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Steal The Spotlight From The Knicks

Published on May 14, 2025
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

Source: Elsa / Getty

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sparked major buzz Monday night as they shared an affectionate moment courtside at Madison Square Garden. Attending Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, the rapper and NFL wide receiver appeared inseparable, adding more fuel to the ongoing rumors surrounding their relationship.

The two were seen laughing together, holding hands, and exchanging playful glances throughout the game. Their body language suggested a strong connection, making it hard for fans and cameras to look away. Though neither Cardi nor Diggs has addressed the dating speculation publicly, their warm and intimate courtside behavior gave the crowd plenty to talk about. While their chemistry caught everyone’s attention, the game itself delivered high-stakes excitement. The Knicks secured a key victory over the Celtics, pushing the series to a 3-1 lead. However, the celebration was dimmed by a serious injury to Boston’s Jayson Tatum, who reportedly suffered an Achilles injury that could sideline him for the remainder of the playoffs. Despite the on-court drama, Cardi B and Diggs remained the center of attention, their closeness suggesting more than just a casual friendship. Their appearance at such a high-profile event only intensified speculation, with many now believing the duo is ready to go public. As the Knicks edge closer to a spot in the Conference Finals, fans are just as eager to see how this rumored romance develops.

