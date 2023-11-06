Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Entertainment’s biggest names descended upon Time Square’s Paradise Club, on Friday, to celebrate Missy Elliott being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

June Ambrose, Yandy Smith, Mona Scott Young, Miguel, H.E.R., LL Cool J, Jimmy Jam, Johnny Gill, Ty Hunter, Legendary Damon, and Caroline Wanga celebrated Elliott’s accomplishment.

A Night To Remember

Elliott was inducted in a ceremony at the Barclay Center alongside her fellow inductees Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners. She then attended a party hosted by Patron in her honor. Her innovative video clips played on a loop on several LED screens. A rotation of blunt bangs, shiny suits, and creative choreography played as bubbles fell from the sky.

She gripped a custom crystal-covered bottle with her name on it at the party.

Scott Young, who has worked closely with Elliot for years, hopped on the mic to express her pride. “She is the first female rapper to ever be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” she yelled to the crowd from the stage with a bright smile.

Switching It Up

Shortly after, Miguel, one of the performers tapped to honor Elliott at the ceremony, began an impromptu performance. The crowd began singing along with the singer-songwriter. It turned the moment from an after-party into a sudden concert.

An emerald green light enveloped the room as Bryan Micheal Cox took over the DJ booth and started playing songs Elliot contributed to. He played the huge hits and the deep cuts. The crowd began screeching when Cox dropped the intro for “Pussy Cat.”

The honor is just one of many in an illustrious career. Elliott received an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019. She has four Grammys and has earned twenty-two nominations.

See more from the celebration below.

LL Cool J, June Ambrose, Miguel, And More Celebrate Missy Elliott’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction was originally published on hellobeautiful.com