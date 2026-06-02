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List Of Every NBA Finals Series That Went Seven Games

NBA Finals series that extend to seven games represent the height of basketball competition, where champions are forged under the most intense pressure.

These series are defined by their high stakes, legendary performances, and unforgettable moments that often shape the league’s history.

Game 7s bring out the best in players and teams, testing their skill, endurance, and mental toughness as they battle for the ultimate prize.

From iconic dynasties solidifying their legacies to underdog teams defying the odds, these matchups have delivered some of the most dramatic and memorable moments in sports.

Each Game 7 is a showcase of resilience and determination, cementing its place as a hallmark of NBA greatness.

Take a look below at a List Of Every NBA Finals Series That Went Seven Games.

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1. 2025: Ohklahoma City Thunder defeated Indiana Pacers, 103-91

The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Indiana Pacers 103–91 in 2025. The game shifted further in OKC’s favor after Haliburton went down with an achilles tear, and the Thunder controlled the action throughout the remainder of the game.