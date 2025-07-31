Lime Green Sex Toy Tossed On Court During WNBA Game, Social Media Debates Disrespectful Joke

If you thought the All-Star weekend would have the most unintentionally entertaining WTF moments amid this WNBA season, you’re mistaken.

Game stoppage usually happens during a bad injury or on-court fights, but things went a bit differently during an Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries game Tuesday night when a fan threw a neon green dildo onto the hardwood. And no, this is not an NBACentel moment.

The incident occurred during crunch time, with about 50 seconds left in the game, and both teams were tied at 75. Maya Caldwell was in the process of blocking a Tiffany Hayes three-pointer when the object came flying from the stand and landed near the free throw line before bouncing and landing at the feet of people sitting in the front row.

“You can see the object, that green thing bounces, and it goes to the sideline. We’re not sure exactly where it came from,” the broadcaster said.

“No room for any of that type of activity,” she added, before the camera operator zoomed in on the sex toy, and she exclaimed, “Oh my God. Inappropriate, get ’em out of here, whoever it is.”

A security guard quickly came over and —with a towel, of course— picked up the object and walked off.

While it is amusing, tossing stuff onto the court is pretty unsafe for the players who could’ve gotten hit in the head and suffered a nasty leg injury tripping over it.

Still, even the players tried not to take it too seriously.

“I mean, first of all, it was super dangerous. And then when we found out what it was, I guess we just started laughing,” Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini said postgame while laughing. “I’ve never seen anything like that. I’m just glad we worked through that situation. We stayed locked in, we stayed concentrated.”

The final moments of the game then continued, ending with the Valkyries winning 77-75.

This isn’t the first time this has happened in the sports world. Back in 2016, during a New England Patriots game against the at-home Buffalo Bills, a toy landed in the red zone. And when asked about the moment, Rob Gronkowski infamously said, “I think that was for the Bills,” while walking off with a grin.

See social media’s reaction to the stunt below.

Lime Green Sex Toy Tossed On Court During WNBA Game, Social Media Debates Disrespectful Joke was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18.