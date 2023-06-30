Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Album ‘Pink Tape’: Social Media Approves

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Uzi Vert released his third studio album ‘Pink Tape’ at midnight on June 30th.

Released through DJ Drama’s Generation Now music label, this 26-song album is led by Lil Uzi Vert’s Hit single ‘Just Wanna Rock’, alongside some features from a few of America’s favorite artists. Nicki Minaj graces her presence of Uzi Vert’s album and makes us aware of her ‘republican relations’ as she appears on Endless Fashion. Travis Scott brings his unique melody to Uzi’s enigmatic hit ‘Aye’.

Huge Uzi fans were excited that he got in tap with his WWE fandom, sampling WWE superstar Nakamura’s entrance music in his song titled “Nakamura”. Fans were also dissappointed that the dynamic duo of Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti did not have a collaboration that made the album cut.

However, with very few features, The Pink Tape is receiving early success as it has charted first on apple music in 55 different countries within 24 hours of it release.

Check out social media reactions to the Pink Tape Below!

