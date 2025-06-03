Lil Kim’s Top 10 Disses 

Lil Kims Top 10 Disses When it comes to lyrical warfare, few have held their ground like Lil’ Kim. From the moment she stepped into the rap game, she made it clear that she wasn’t here to play nice. Crowned the Queen Bee, Kim earned her reputation not just through her fierce delivery and provocative style, but through her unapologetic takedowns of anyone who dared question her throne. Related Stories Too Monsoon? Lil Kim Sparks Word War In Her Support Of LA Fire Relief Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. When it comes to lyrical warfare, few have held their ground like Lil’ Kim. From the moment she stepped into the rap game, she made it clear that she wasn’t here to play nice. Crowned the Queen Bee, Kim earned her reputation not just through her fierce delivery and provocative style, but through her unapologetic takedowns of anyone who dared question her throne.In an industry where respect is earned bar by bar, she used her pen like a weapon—cutting deep with sharp wit, bold confidence, and relentless wordplay. Her diss tracks weren’t just random jabs—they were statements of power, dominance, and legacy.Whether she was clapping back at rising rivals, setting the record straight on her influence, or checking anyone trying to bite her style, Lil’ Kim always made sure her presence was felt. She brought attitude, theatrics, and raw emotion to her battles, often blending personal vendettas with larger messages about loyalty, respect, and survival in a male-dominated game. These diss tracks captured her at her most fearless and unfiltered. They serve as reminders that Lil’ Kim wasn’t just a trendsetter in fashion and femininity—she was, and still is, a lyrical giant who demanded recognition and never backed down from a challenge. This list pulls together some of her most iconic and savage moments behind the mic, moments that helped define her place in hip-hop history. Check Out Kim’s Top 10 Disses Below RELATED:

1. "Black Friday" Target: Nicki Minaj

Kim went all-in on this brutal diss track, responding directly to Nicki’s shots on “Roman’s Revenge.” She flipped the title of Nicki’s Pink Friday and came for everything from her style to her authenticity.

2. "Not Tonight (Remix)" [Ladies Night] Target: Foxy Brown (subliminal)

While the track is celebratory, behind the scenes and in some bars, there are reported subliminals toward Foxy due to their behind-the-scenes beef.

3. "Queen Bitch" Target: General rivals

An early track that set the tone for Kim’s career—assertive, raw, and letting the world know she’s the alpha female in rap.

4. "Came Back for You" Target: Foxy Brown (subliminal)

Kim took subtle shots here, questioning imitators and fake personas, which many believe were aimed at Foxy.

5. "The Jump Off (Remix)" ft. Mobb Deep Target: Foxy Brown

This remix version contains clear jabs, with Kim asserting dominance over her New York peers, particularly Foxy.

6. "Warning (Freestyle)" Target: Nicki Minaj

A freestyle over Biggie’s “Warning” beat where Kim lets loose with clever bars and a grimy tone. It was one of many Nicki-directed freestyles in her arsenal.

7. "Spell Check" Target: Foxy Brown

Kim uses wordplay to clown Foxy’s lyrical ability and supposed ghostwriters. It’s slick and cutting.

8. "Whoa" Target: Foxy Brown

Although not marketed as a diss, Kim delivers hard-hitting bars that many fans interpret as aimed at Foxy, especially given the timing and tone.

9. "Shook (Freestyle) Target: Various

Kim let loose over Mobb Deep’s classic beat, using it to show she could still bark with the best. Some bars are interpreted as warnings to industry foes.

10. "Identity Theft" Target: Nicki Minaj

Kim accused Nicki of stealing her image, bars, and legacy, backing it up with cover art that mirrored Nicki’s look and a chilling narrative.