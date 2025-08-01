From stage performances to slaying red carpets, these legendary women have not only given us some of the best soundtracks of our lives, but these women continue to serve with timeless beauty and undeniable talent.

Here are some legendary baddies of the music industry.

Legendary Baddies of The Music Industry was originally published on majic945.com

1. Monica 2. Mary J. Blige 3. Beyoncé 4. Toni Braxton 5. Janet Jackson 6. Brandy 7. Ciara 8. Alicia Keys 9. Ashanti 10. Kelly Rowland 11. Faith Evans 12. LeToya Luckett 13. Keyshia Cole