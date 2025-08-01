Listen Live
Legendary Baddies of The Music Industry  

Published on August 1, 2025

From stage performances to slaying red carpets, these legendary women have not only given us some of the best soundtracks of our lives, but these women continue to serve with timeless beauty and undeniable talent.

Here are some legendary baddies of the music industry.

1. Monica

2. Mary J. Blige

3. Beyoncé

4. Toni Braxton

5. Janet Jackson

6. Brandy

7. Ciara

8. Alicia Keys

9. Ashanti

10. Kelly Rowland

11. Faith Evans

12. LeToya Luckett

13. Keyshia Cole

