Lebron James children have been going viral on TikTok making funny videos. However, his oldest son Bronny James was trending recently and not for any good reason.

Bronny posted a questionable TikTok that showed a series of women in his phone. In the viral trend, the women displayed are typically women that the man finds attractive. Or in this case, the teenage boy finds attractive.

Twitter instantly had something to say when someone pointed out that he only featured light skinned and white women in the video and no dark skinned women.

In Bronny’s defense, he never verbally said he doesn’t like dark skinned girls and he’s just a kid having fun on social media, but that didn’t stop Twitter from calling out the teen.

Check the full video out and see what Twitter had to say below.

Twitter Bashes Lebron’s Son For Supposedly Not Liking Dark Skinned Girls was originally published on rnbphilly.com