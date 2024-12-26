NFL Who? LeBron James Stamping Christmas As The NBA's Day Launches Debate On Social Media
Christmas Day is synonymous with the NBA. But things were a bit different this year when Netflix got in on the live streaming, showing the Ravens Vs. Texans and Chiefs Vs. Steelers games. It was part of the ongoing rivalry between the two major sports leagues, and a line was drawn in the sand because switching between them isn’t as simple as changing the channel when you have to launch an entirely different app. The NBA game slate—which featured five highly touted matchups—started at noon, and among many nail-biting finishes, one of the best included LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers were taking on the Golden State Warriors, marking the 53rd time Steph Curry and James had played each other. It was their fourth head-to-head on the holiday, and the competitiveness made for an instant Christmas Day classic. King James came out on top in the 115-113 win, but sharpshooter Curry had them on the ropes several times, dropping a total of 38 points and going 8 for 15 from three-point range. Curry even dropped two three-pointers in the game’s final seconds, including one with 7 seconds left that tied the game at 113. James, who had to step up for an injured Anthony Davis, scored 31 points, but with the clock dwindling, the ball was actually in Austin Reaves’s hands, who drove in and scored a layup, leaving just 1.1 seconds on the clock. Curry was able to heave the ball up from the other side of the court, which bricked. Amid the NFL-NBA debate, James spoke to the media after the game and made it clear which sports league owns Christmas. “I love the NFL, I love the NFL. But Christmas is our day,” James says before heading into the locker room. See below how social media is reacting to the debate below.Like football on Thanksgiving and high-stakes college basketball in March,
