Lady B’s Holiday Basement Party kicked off Saturday at River’s Casino with the lobby quickly filling up as supporters and partygoers rush to be the first in line for the extra 100 tickets we had available for admission, and to be some of the first people inside for the celebration.

As our listeners walk down the hallway to enter the ballroom, their eyes are captured by the Classix step and repeat backdrop alongside a banner with Lady B’s picture giving her fans the perfect opportunity to snap a selfie or get a picture with the radio legend. DJ Touchtone starts the night off by delivering the energy with his old-school hits, engaging with the crowd early and embracing the people that have loved and supported him for 25 years.

The night was nothing short of amazing from DJ Bent Roc showing up as a special guest, to B surprising a friend with a birthday cake, Supporters winning prizes from coffee makers to laptops and TVs, Lady B hopping on the dance floor to line dance with the hundreds of supporters that showed up to party with her, and the winners of our Best Dressed Couple being completely surprised and filled with emotions as they won matching His and Hers Diamond Bulova Watches from Unclaimed Diamonds.

The night was a big success thanks to our sponsors, Radio One Philadelphia Executives, Sales team and our Promotions and Digital team. Most importantly Thank you to our listeners and supporters for your constant support and showing out for your legends Touchtone and B. We look forward to next year and going bigger than ever!

Lady B’s Basement Party: One Big Holiday Celebration Filled with Gifts, Smiles, Music, and Surprise Guests. was originally published on classixphilly.com