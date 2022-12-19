Lady B’s Holiday Basement Party kicked off Saturday at River’s Casino with the lobby quickly filling up as supporters and partygoers rush to be the first in line for the extra 100 tickets we had available for admission, and to be some of the first people inside for the celebration.
As our listeners walk down the hallway to enter the ballroom, their eyes are captured by the Classix step and repeat backdrop alongside a banner with Lady B’s picture giving her fans the perfect opportunity to snap a selfie or get a picture with the radio legend. DJ Touchtone starts the night off by delivering the energy with his old-school hits, engaging with the crowd early and embracing the people that have loved and supported him for 25 years.
The night was nothing short of amazing from DJ Bent Roc showing up as a special guest, to B surprising a friend with a birthday cake, Supporters winning prizes from coffee makers to laptops and TVs, Lady B hopping on the dance floor to line dance with the hundreds of supporters that showed up to party with her, and the winners of our Best Dressed Couple being completely surprised and filled with emotions as they won matching His and Hers Diamond Bulova Watches from Unclaimed Diamonds.
The night was a big success thanks to our sponsors, Radio One Philadelphia Executives, Sales team and our Promotions and Digital team. Most importantly Thank you to our listeners and supporters for your constant support and showing out for your legends Touchtone and B. We look forward to next year and going bigger than ever!
Lady B’s Basement Party: One Big Holiday Celebration Filled with Gifts, Smiles, Music, and Surprise Guests. was originally published on classixphilly.com
1. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
2. Lady B Basement Party 2022; DJ TouchtoneSource:Amir Gray
3. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
4. Lady B Basement Party 2022; Contestants of our Best Dressed CoupleSource:Amir Gray
5. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
6. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
7. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
8. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
9. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
10. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
11. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
12. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
13. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
14. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
15. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
16. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
17. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
18. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
19. Lady B Basement Party 2022; Nothing but smiles at the Holiday Basement PartySource:Amir Gray
20. Lady B Basement Party 2022; Lady B hitting the dance floor!Source:Amir Gray
21. Lady B Basement Party 2022; One of our Best Dressed Couple Contestants.Source:Amir Gray
22. Lady B Basement Party 2022; One of our Best Dressed Couple Contestants.Source:Amir Gray
23. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
24. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
25. Lady B Basement Party 2022; 107.9 ListenersSource:Amir Gray
26. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
27. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
28. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
29. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
30. Lady B Basement Party 2022; Lady B Surprising a great friend with a Birthday CakeSource:Amir Gray
31. Lady B Basement Party 2022; Crowd enjoying DJ Touchtone on the Turn TablesSource:Amir Gray
32. Dj Touch Tone and Radio One Philadelphia Family Presenting his 25th Anniversary AwardSource:Zuliesuivie Ball
33. Lady B Basement Party 2022; Winner of the ChromebookSource:Amir Gray
34. Lady B Basement Party 2022; Winner of the Keurig RaffleSource:Amir Gray
35. Lady B Basement Party 2022; Lady B hitting the dance floor!Source:Amir Gray
36. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
37. Lady B Basement Party 2022Source:Amir Gray
38. Lady B Basement Party 2022; Best Dressed CoupleSource:Amir Gray
39. Lady B Basement Party 2022; Best Dressed CoupleSource:Amir Gray
