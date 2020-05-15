Kirk Franklin
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Kirk Franklin’s Grandson Is Here! [PHOTOS]

Posted 16 hours ago

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Congrats are in order for Kirk Franklin’s daughter, Carrington! 

She gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Shiloh Mekh on April 13, 2020, making Kirk and Tammy Franklin first-time grandparents! 

“This beautiful girl grew me up, motivated me to move passed my fears…and my love for her showed me a deeper dependency on Jesus,” Carrington’s mother Tammy wrote on Instagram this week wishing her daughter a Happy Birthday and sharing a photo of her new grandchild. “She’s my friend, my confidant, my cheerleader and my joy! She was the first to make me a Mother and now watching her be a Mama to our first grandchild is an unexplainable gift!”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Carrington’s husband Maxx showered her with love on her first Mother’s Day last week saying, “One month into motherhood has shown me all I needed to see. You are a wonderful mother and I am grateful that my son and I have such an amazing woman in our lives.”

 

See photos of the newest edition to the Franklin/Nakwaasah family below!

 

Kirk Franklin’s Grandson Is Here! [PHOTOS]  was originally published on getuperica.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump In New Selfie [PHOTOS]
Rihanna Drops New SavagexFenty Promo Images [PHOTOS]
Deborah Lawrence - 2013-08-13 07:47:32
Twitter Bashes Lebron’s Son For Supposedly Not Liking Dark Skinned Girls
Wednesday Christmas Wish: Brennan Washington
WATCH: Jamie Foxx Sings Bill Withers' 'Grandma's Hands' + 5 More Times He Stunned Us With His Voice
Close