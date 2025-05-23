Kid Cudi Compares Diddy To A “Marvel Supervillain” While Testifying About His Porsche Being Blown Up

Much of Diddy’s trial has been focused on his alleged sexual deviancy and abuse of his powerful influence within the industry. his powerful influence within the industry.

Born Scott Mescudi, testified that he went on a few dates with Cassie while she was still with Diddy, and one time in 2011, she called him frantically.

“I got a call from Cassie around 5:30-6 a.m. She told me that Sean Combs had found out about us,” Cudi said, according to ABC NY . “I was confused, but she asked me to pick her up. She sounded really stressed on the phone, scared, nervous.”

He took her to West Hollywood’s

Sunset Marquis hotel, and while there, he received a call from Diddy’s assistant informing him that they were at his home. The rapper hopped in his Porsche to drive home and called Diddy while on the way.

“I said, ‘motherf-cker, you in my house?’” Cudi remembers asking.

Cudi says Diddy replied, “What’s up?”

“Are you in my house? Cudi asked again. “I just want to talk to you. I’m on my way over right now.”

Upon arriving home, Cudi says a bunch of gifts he’d bought for his family were ripped open, his dog was locked in a bathroom, and his security cameras were moved.

Cudi called Diddy again, who said he was on his way. He called the police to file a report because he didn’t know “who he has with him, what his intentions are.”

Cudi says the harassing behavior continued the following year in 2012 when he picked up an early morning call from his dog sitter telling him that his Porsche was on fire.

Cudi also confirmed the damage himself, saying, “The top of my Porsche was cut open. That’s where they inserted the Molotov cocktail.”

CNN According to , Cudi added that after the car incident, he met with Diddy, who claims he had no idea what happened to his Porsche, while “standing there like a Marvel supervillain.”

Cassie first mentioned Cudi’s fiery car in her lawsuit and again when she testified that Diddy disapproved of their relationship and threatened to blow his car up while he was out of the country.

See how social media is reacting to the latest revelations in the Diddy case below.