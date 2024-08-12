Kevin Sorbo Wants VP Harris To Say N-Word, Xitter Calls Him Out
The actor Kevin Sorbo challenged Vice President Kamala Harris to prove her Blackness by using the N-word & was promptly mocked online. Right-wing figures have been following the lead of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump by slandering the racial background of Vice President Kamala Harris. The most disturbing public comment made yet comes courtesy of Kevin Sorbo via a post on X, formerly Twitter last Thursday (August 8). Sorbo wrote, “If Kamala really is black, have her say the N-word, let the people decide for themselves.”
The post is the latest volley in a string of attacks on Vice President Harris, who is the second Black woman and first of South Asian descent to run for president of the United States. Trump has steadily insulted Harris’ racial identity, beginning with his remarks made during his controversial appearance at the National Association for Black Journalists in Chicago, Illinois. The former Hercules: The Legendary Journeys actor has been a fervent supporter of Donald Trump and conservatives in the past, often resharing posts mocking President Joe Biden in addition to those mocking other Democratic politicians. Sorbo has also been called out by others for pushing conspiracy theories on social media, such as a recent one concerning photos capturing the crowd size at a recent rally for Harris and her presidential running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. He also has gotten in trouble for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccines used to treat it, which led to Facebook removing his page in 2021. While there were a bunch of people who took the post by the 65-year-old as a joke, it came as a shock to many social media users. A few took the opportunity to mock Sorbo directly, with one X user named Michael J. Miraflor stating, “You’re never beating the weird allegations with columnist Parker Malloy writing in another response, “What is your obsession with that word?” Sorbo was unfazed, stating in another post on X, “I have yet to be proven wrong.” In response, his Hercules co-star and Xena: Warrior Princess star Lucy Lawless jabbed Sorbo in a post on X, calling him by a nickname: “Peanut: I don’t see people. I only see color.” The two have often clashed over politics, with Lawless blasting him for defending the January 6th insurrectionists. Check out some of the responses to Sorbo below. — Photo: Getty
1. Holly Robinson Peete
2. Eric Okafor
3. David Leavitt
4. Charli Huxley
5. Alex Cole
6. Jeff Tiedrich
7. Tizull
8. Alicia Grauso
9. Dannie D
Kevin Sorbo Wants VP Harris To Say N-Word, Xitter Calls Him Out was originally published on hiphopwired.com
More from Black America Web