Kevin Gates Spotted Courtside At Lakers Game Amid LeBron James Beef, Fans Wanted Same Energy He Had For Stephen A. Smith

So much so, he pulled up to James’ place of work to watch Game 2 of the Western Conference Playoffs in Crypto.com Arena as they took on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Eagle-eyed fans studied the folks sitting courtside in celebrity row and spotted Gates, just a few seats down from actor Jack Black —and sitting next to Brittany Renner , no less—with a gang of chains around his neck as he relaxed in a completely unbuttoned shirt.

Gates being spotted on the same hardwood as James made some fans puzzled. After all, it was just a few days ago after the Louisiana native took to social media, saying, “I don’t like the way Savannah looks at LeBron.

I like the way them white women look at LeBron. Like, when as soon as he walked out there, they just be like, ‘Oh oh oh.’ They be d-cked out.”

He followed it up with some disrespectful remarks about Savannah, comparing her to a jailhouse warden.

Gates predicted he’d take heat for his opinion, doubling down with his own experiences in James’ presence, adding,

“When I’ve been around that dude, his spirit so loving and giving like, it hurt me to see that.”

Then, without saying names, James appeared to respond to Gates’ comments in an Instagram post of him and his wife with the caption reading,

“’Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants.’ Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it!”

Then Savannah, who rarely speaks publicly, may have even clapped back with an old Nicki Minaj Instagram clip in which the rapper says,

“What? Um—Chile, anyways, so.”

With all those subliminal messages, fans wondered why James didn’t have the same energy with Gates as he did when he confronted Stephen A. Smith courtside for questioning his fathering skills.

