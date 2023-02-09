Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The looming NBA trade deadline has basketball fans’ jaws on the floor.

The demise of the Brooklyn Nets Big 3 is upon us as Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks. The chances that Kevin Durant would stay in BK after that were slim, and he’ll now be back in the Western Conference with the Phoenix Suns.

In the blockbuster deal, the Suns gave up Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four unprotected future first-round picks in exchange for KD and T.J. Warren. Those picks will come in handy as the massive haul includes first-round draft picks (2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029) and a 2028 pick swap, according to ESPN.

Trade rumors began floating around before the 2022-23 season began when Durant requested to be moved from the team if Steve Nash remained the head coach.

He later spoke about that trade request with Bleacher Report, explaining that he wanted more comprehensive team practices to make sure everyone was performing their best come game time.

“It wasn’t difficult at all to request a trade because it was about ball,” Durant told Bleacher Report. “I went to them and was like, ‘Yo, I don’t like how we are preparing. I don’t like shootarounds. I like practices. I need more. I want to work on more s–t. Hold me accountable. Get on my ass in film if that’s going to help you get on everybody else’s head. I want to do more closeouts. I want to work on more shell drills at practice.”

But now that the Big 3, save for Ben Simmons, has disbanded, here’s how Twitter’s reacting to the blockbuster trade.

Kevin Durant Gets Traded To Phoenix Suns, NBA Twitter Explodes was originally published on cassiuslife.com