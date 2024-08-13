Kevin Durant Becomes Minority Owner in Legendary French Soccer Team Paris Saint-Germain

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

he became a part owner of MLS club Philadelphia Union in 2020 and the NWSL club NJ/NY Gotham FC in 2022,

The two-time NBA champ also returned to the States as a minority investor in the French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain. Durant used his own media and entertainment platform, Boardroom, to announce that, along with his business partner Rich Klieman, they now own a 12.5% stake in the club, thanks to a deal completed in December.They didn’t reveal how much they spent but reportedly invested in the “single-digit millions.”“BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion Kevin Durant has invested in Paris Saint-Germain through his Boardroom Sports Holdings, LLC via Arctos Partners, the strategic minority investor in the club,” the Boardroom X account posted. The announcement comes just days after Durant visited PSG’s campus before the gold medal-winning matchup against France.In a clip that shows him getting a tour of the facilities, Durant revealed why he loves the city of Paris so much.“Yeah, just the history. The love for sport. The love for art in general. The people make it what it is. I get so much love every time I come here. I appreciate the sport, and you know, just a beautiful city to be in overall,” he said in the tour video. This isn’t the Phoenix Suns star’s only off-the-court investment;as well as a stakeholder in Major League Pickleball club Brooklyn Aces. PSG is one of Europe’s most integral soccer clubs, reportedly valued at around $4.05 billion. However, the squad lost some of its star power this summer after striker Kylian Mbappe left the team for Real Madrid, but as one of the most valuable clubs in the world, they’re still poised to make a lot of noise with the Ligue 1.See how social media is reacting to Durant’s latest business move below.