Kevin Durant Learned of Trade To Houston Rockets During Fanatics Fest Interview, NBA X Reacts

Kevin Durant will be hooping in Houston. The now-former member of the Phoenix Suns learned about his trade while being interviewed by Taylor Rooks at Fanatics Fest.

These are one of those moments where you truly appreciate sports, particularly the NBA trade machine, because it’s absolutely wild.

Durant seemed surprised as fans and Rooks broke the news that the two-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star would be heading to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft, and five second-round picks.

ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news of the blockbuster trade Sunday afternoon, which was news to Durant. ESPN reports, “the trade can be formally completed when the new league year begins July 6.”

When he was asked if the news was real, Durant played coy, saying he didn’t have a clue, adding, “We’re gonna see, man, we’re gonna see.”

Can Kevin Durant Propel The Houston Rockets To An NBA Title

The trade is indeed real, and it will see Durant join a Houston Rockets team that has been on the rise since hiring Ime Udoka as its coach. The Rockets finished 2nd in the Western Conference and hope the addition of Durant makes them a legit contender for the NBA title, which could either go to the Oklahoma City Thunder or Indiana Pacers tonight when Game 7 of the NBA Finals tips off.

The Rockets were also one of Durant’s three preferred landing spots, along with the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs.

The deal also reunites Druant with Udoka; they share a strong relationship, thanks to their time together in Brooklyn and with USA Basketball.

The move also marks the end of the Phoenix Suns’ experiments, which saw Durant team up with Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, a pairing that never really amounted to the feared big three many thought it would be when KD and Beal became members of the Suns.

NBA X, specifically Rockets fans, have been reacting to the news as well; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Kevin Durant Learned of Trade To Houston Rockets During Fanatics Fest Interview, NBA X Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

