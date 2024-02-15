Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Today, an ageless queen was born.
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty
On her 43rd birthday, CASSIUS rounds up 28 photos of Kelly Rowland looking finer than wine.
Check out some of her most gorgeous photos below.
CASSIUS Gems: 28 Sexy Photos That Prove Kelly Rowland Is Aging Like Fine Wine
was originally published on
cassiuslife.com
1. 15 Photos of Kelly Rowland Looking Fine After 35
Source:Instagram / @kellyrowland
2. 15 Photos of Kelly Rowland Looking Fine After 35
Source:Instagram / @kellyrowland
3. 15 Photos of Kelly Rowland Looking Fine After 35
Source:Instagram / @kellyrowland
4. 15 Photos of Kelly Rowland Looking Fine After 35
Source:Instagram / @kellyrowland
5. 15 Photos of Kelly Rowland Looking Fine After 35
Source:Instagram / @kellyrowland
6. 15 Photos of Kelly Rowland Looking Fine After 35
Source:Instagram / @kellyrowland
10. 15 Photos of Kelly Rowland Looking Fine After 35
Source:Instagram / @kellyrowland