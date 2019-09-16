Need A Laugh? Read These Hilarious Keke Palmer ‘I Don’t Know Him’ Memes

KeKe Palmer is slowly becoming one of our favorite celebrities.

The 26-year-old has the soul of a woman twice her age and it shows in her demeanor, humor and voice. The most recent example is from when she took Vanity Fair‘s lie detector test. The magazine asked the singer/actress/tv host a variety of questions but things got funny when they asked if her former TV character “True Jackson VP” was a better vice president than Dick Cheney.

In response, Palmer now infamously said, “I hate to say it. I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I don’t know who this man is.” It sounded like an innocent enough response but between her head shake, emphatic tone and quizzical look – Twitter and the rest of the internet has run wild with the video clip.

Check out the best memes below: