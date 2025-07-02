Keke Palmer Explains Why She Pulled “Insensitive” Jonathan Majors Interview, Social Media Still Upset

Keke Palmer has addressed what led her to remove an interview with actor Jonathan Majors on her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer.

While appearing on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, she says that once it was done, her team felt that it would be irresponsible to air it, deeming it insensitive.

Majors, 35, was moving up the Hollywood ladder with roles in films like The Harder They Fall, Creed III and Magazine Dreams when his career was derailed by domestic violence allegations. In May of 2023, he called the police on his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, but after she was hospitalized with head and neck injuries, he was arrested.

In December, he was convicted of two misdemeanors: reckless third-degree assault and second-degree harassment, but was acquitted on more serious charges. Majors and Jabbari ultimately settled a civil suit for assault and defamation out of court. In 2025, the actor married Meagan Good, whom he started dating during the trial.

Palmer says she doesn’t regret interviewing Majors.

“I mean, people sit down with serial killers,” she told The Breakfast Club. “I’m not comparing him to a serial killer, but at the end of the day, I felt like, as a journalist, I’m supposed to talk and we’re supposed to hear and let the public decide how they want to feel. But that didn’t get a chance to happen.”

Palmer says that maybe one day people will be able to see the interview, but that she listened to her team when they advised her not to release it.

“Ultimately, with my partners, it was just decided — they saw the reaction that people felt it was insensitive, that maybe we shouldn’t put it out, Palmer said.

She added, “It’s always there, if people wanted to see it. But I always wanna be respectful and understand where everybody’s coming from. If they’re not going to feel like they’re going to receive anything good from the interview, then okay, cool.”

Majors was dropped by his agent and manager and lost the role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel series, among other opportunities. He was interviewed on other podcasts, including ones hosted by Cam Newton and Rickey Smiley.

He told The Breakfast Club earlier this year that Good took a lot of heat for their relationship.

“I don’t think she mind me saying, they weren’t announcing it, but she lost endorsements, we got uninvited to stuff. She got uninvited to stuff because she had shown just how down she was and they knew if Meg was coming, Jay’s coming.”

“She took an incredible hit,” he added.

Palmer says she wanted to provide a platform for Majors so that he could discuss what happened from his point of view. And she says she’s happy that he and Good connected and fell in love.

“Meagan’s my girl. I’ve grown up loving her; she’s honestly a mentor to me, and representation for all of us young Black women,” Palmer said. “I mean, I was happy for her to get married. I was excited to have the conversation [with Jonathan]. “

Palmer continued, “I wish them all the best.”

Keke Palmer Explains Why She Pulled “Insensitive” Jonathan Majors Interview, Social Media Still Upset was originally published on cassiuslife.com

