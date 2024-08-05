Kehlani & Adeya's Cutest Moments Amid Cult Allegations
Kehlani & Adeya’s Cutest Moments Amid Baby Daddy’s Cult Allegations [Gallery]
Kehlani’s baby’s father, Javaughn Young-White, recently filed for a paternity petition, hoping to gain full custody of their five year old daughter, Adeya Nomi. He has accused the singer of being involved with a cult that could be potentially harmful to their daughter. This comes as a surprise to several fans, who have watched Kehlani’s motherhood journey through the years. Check out a gallery of Kehlani and Adeya’s cutest moments inside. According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Javaughn has reason to believe Kehlani’s been mixed up with a cult for the past few years, which is influencing how she raises their daughter. He alleged the cult leader has his own slew of sexual assault accusations and fears that their daughter could be at risk of abuse without the court’s intervention.
Young-White goes on to share that the cult leader has Kehlani wrapped around his finger to the extent that he’s even convinced her that Javaughn is a threat to their daughter, and she has since kept him from seeing her. Between the performer’s hectic tour schedule and her alleged cult environment, Javaughn is certain she’s not a great fit to raise their daughter right now. The pair welcomed their daughter Adeya March 23, 2019, and they split up the following year. The singer’s fans are quite familiar with their precious child as she often pops up on her mom’s personal social media account. Adeya also starred in Kehlani’s video for “Little Story.” Kehlani’s shared a sentimental message on social media celebrating the birth of her adorable little toddler a few years back. According to Kehlani’s post, Adeya is her “greatest love of all.” She goes on to detail her daughter’s many talents describing her as, “the best dancer, singer, scientist,” and so on. The news of Kehlani’s involvement with a cult is a shocking new discovery, but her love for her daughter still shines bright.
Check out a gallery of her and Kehlani’s cutest moments below:
