Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Him Of False Imprisonment & Sex Trafficking

Kanye West‘s streak of problematic behavior continues, and this time, it’s found its way into the legal system.

Last year, Lauren Pisciotta, his assistant-turned-chief-of-staff, filed a lawsuit against him, and now, she’s amended the complaint with even more horrifying accusations.

Filed on July 8, Pisciotta calls him a “sexual abuser, sexual harasser, online bully, anti-Semite, bigot, and a misogynist who proudly boasts about being all these things.”

She also accuses him of imprisonment when he locked her inside an airplane bedroom with him, which her attorneys said led her to being “confined to the room with Ye for a significant period of time – enough for Ye to masturbate until he fell asleep.”

Ye’s also said to have made her watch him perform sexual acts with other women and made “obscene comments about her body,” while demanding she wear “tight-fitted clothing.”

She adds that on one account, the rapper tried to “vaginally penetrate Ms. Pisciotta with his fingers,” and another time “he orally raped her without her consent.”

In the filing, Pisciotta claims she took the job because Ye promised it would be a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” that would “further her ambitions and launch her career to new heights.”

However, it devolved into her being expected to sext Ye, and she claims that despite all his denied advances and constantly sexually assaulting and groping her, she was threatened with termination.

“Ye terrorized and dominated his employee, Ms. Pisciotta’s life for approximately two years,” the 36-year-old’s lawyer writes.

She was eventually fired in 2023, but he “continued to subjugate and intimidate Pisciotta through assault, battery, stalking, and harassment.”

According to Complex, the lengthy list of offenses in the suit includes sexual harassment, assault, battery, sexual battery, sex trafficking, failure to prevent harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, gender discrimination, stalking, false imprisonment, promissory estoppel, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Pisciotta is requesting general damages, which will be calculated at trial, past and future earnings, attorneys’ fees, punitive and exemplary damages, and whatever relief the court deems appropriate.

