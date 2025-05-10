Kanye West Sends Cease And Desist To Kim Kardashian Over Exploiting Their Kids

Kanye Sends Cease & Desist To Kim Kardashian Over Their Kids
Kanye West usually discusses his issues—both professional and personal—on wax or in his never-ending rants on social media, but recently, he’s been taking the legal route. One of his biggest complaints is the conflicting way he and Kim Kardashian want to raise their kids. Now, he’s upping complaints by instructing his lawyer, Kathy Johnson, to send his ex-wife’s attorney, Laura Wasser, a cease-and-desist letter “concerning the welfare and custody of Mr. West’s minor children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.” According to TMZ, Ye’s filing comes littered with examples of how Kardashian’s actions have violated his “parental rights, exploit his children, and breach the joint custody agreement” that they agreed to in 2022, on the heels of their divorce after a seven-year marriage. Most recently, Ye says that while Kardashian was showing off on the Met Gala carpet and event, North was sporadically left unsupervised in the car. Ye adds that she keeps featuring North in her TikToks despite Ye’s “explicit objection to his children’s presence on such platforms.” But Ye says parading North around goes deeper than social media because she’s constantly posting photos of herself and North from events for “personal or commercial gain” and he feels the habit “disregards his joint custodial rights and his stated opposition to his children’s public exposure.” One of his long-standing issues is not spending enough time with his kids, which he blames on Kardashian. He specifically claims he hadn’t seen Saint in 2025 and complained about it on X, formerly Twitter. “West has been denied meaningful access to his children. Notably, he has had no contact with his son, Saint West, in 2025, and his interactions with North, Chicago, and Psalm have been unreasonably restricted,” the filing reads. “This violates the custody agreement’s provisions for equal parental access and decision-making.” Legal action has been Ye’s new thing, most recently preparing to sue his dentist over his nitrous oxide addiction. See how social media’s reacting to the latest chapter of West vs. Kardashian below.
