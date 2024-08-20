Kamala Harris Stuns In Tan Suit During Night 1 of DNC, X Reacts
VP Kamala Harris Rocks A Tan Chloé Suit During Surprise Appearance On First Night of DNC, X Loves The Energy
“Tonight I see the beauty of our great nation,” Harris continued. “People from every corner of our country and every walk of life are here, united by our shared vision for the future of our country.
“And this November we will come together and declare with one voice, as one people: We are moving forward… guided by our love of country, knowing we all have so much more in common than what separates us.
“Let us fight for the ideals we hold dear—and let us always remember when we fight…”
The crowd erupted, chanting back “We win!”
VP Harris’ Surprise Appearance Was One Of The Night’s Many HighlightsHarris’ surprise appearance, along with speeches from fellow Democrats like U.S. Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, current First Lady Jill Biden, and others, set the stage for current POTUS Joe Biden, who closed out the night with a powerful speech. During his speech, Biden touted his administration’s many accomplishments, thanked the voters, praised his VP, and officially passed the torch to her on the stage. Night one of the DNC was a stark contrast to the RNC and showed how much better a convention is when you have permission to use artists’ songs and a way better lineup of speakers. Users on X, formerly Twitter, couldn’t get enough of VP Harris and her tan drip. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
