VP Kamala Harris Rocks A Tan Chloé Suit During Surprise Appearance On First Night of DNC, X Loves The Energy

The Democratic National Convention is officially underway, and Vice President Kamala Harris couldn’t wait until the final night to hit the stage.The Democratic nominee for president of the United States made a surprise appearance on Tuesday night at the United Center in Chicago, on night one of the Democratic National Convention.VP Harris hit the stage in what many consider the ultimate troll move, rocking a tan Chloé pants suit while her official campaign anthem, Beyoncé’s “Freedom,” blared throughout the arena.Saving her full remarks for when she takes the stage on Thursday, the final day of the four-night convention, the presidential hopeful briefly addresses the surprised roaring crowd, which includes her husband, the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff. Per The Daily Beast

“Tonight I see the beauty of our great nation,” Harris continued. “People from every corner of our country and every walk of life are here, united by our shared vision for the future of our country.

“And this November we will come together and declare with one voice, as one people: We are moving forward… guided by our love of country, knowing we all have so much more in common than what separates us.

“Let us fight for the ideals we hold dear—and let us always remember when we fight…”

The crowd erupted, chanting back “We win!”

VP Harris’ Surprise Appearance Was One Of The Night’s Many Highlights