5 Kamala Harris Style Staples We Can Expect To See On The Presidential Campaign Trail

The fact that 44,000 Black women galvanized on a Zoom call to raise $1.5 million for

Kamala Harris’

presidential campaign in three hours tells you that Black women don’t play about Black women. Since we

were introduced

to the prosecutor turned attorney general turned U.S. senator turned vice president, we — the Black woman collective — have been rooting for Harris. She symbolizes boundless opportunities, embodying the enduring truth that Black women have consistently served as the foundation and model for society, leaving an indelible mark on history.

With this incredible start to Harris’ presidential campaign journey, we couldn’t help but wonder what’s to come in the fashion department. She’s

been known

to rock some classic staples over the years, and we expect to see more of them over the next couple of months. While our ears undoubtedly listen to the policies that VP Harris wants to implement, our eyes

are drawn

to the color palette and suit silhouettes we will see during the presidential campaign.

In an inspiring initiative, approximately 20 talented designers have collaborated with the Democratic presidential campaign to create a special collection for our soon-to-be President. This collection serves the dual purpose of amplifying the candidate’s message “Not Going Back” and rallying voters in the lead-up to the most crucial November election.

The 2024 election collection is officially live today, bringing together a fierce lineup of apparel and accessories that showcase designs from icons like Aurora James, Tory Burch, Prabal Gurung, Thom Browne, and Victor Glemaud. Out of the 16 designers who joined forces for this launch, five are making their debut in presidential campaign merch — enter Ulla Johnson, Sergio Hudson, Willy Chavarria, Rachel Scott, and Bettina Benson to the scene. Meanwhile, familiar faces like Brett Heyman, Vera Wang, and Joseph Altuzarra return, having previously lent their talents to Joe Biden’s “Believe in Better” 2020 campaign.

VP Harris’s staple looks are sure to shine brightly during the presidential campaign. Here are 5 key pieces we anticipate seeing on our future president.