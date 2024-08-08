Kamala Harris Confronts Gaza War Protesters At Rally, Xitter Divided

Vice President Kamala Harris had a confrontational moment with Gaza war protesters at her campaign rally, with some division on social media over her response.

On Wednesday (August 7), Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a campaign rally held in Detroit, Michigan. As she spoke before the crowd of 15,000 gathered in a hangar at Detroit Metro Airport, a small group of pro-Palestinian protesters began shouting to interrupt her. “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide,” they chanted, “We won’t vote for genocide.” Harris looked to move on while acknowledging the group, saying: “I’m here because we believe in democracy. Everyone’s voice matters, but I am speaking now.” The crowd cheered, and she began to talk about the threat of Donald Trump being re-elected when the protesters interrupted again. The vice president raised her hands up at that point. “You know what,” she said firmly, “If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.” She stared directly at the protesters as the audience cheered louder, chanting “We’re not going back”. The protesters were then escorted out of the venue.