Kai Cenat & Crew Take Over Tony Parker’s Texas Mansion For ‘AMP Summer’ Streaming Marathon

Kai Cenat already has Gen Z on the edge of their computer chairs, and isn’t letting up with his latest streaming event.

His next big venture has been dubbed the AMP Summer, and he announced it via a trailer a few days ago. Set in the sweltering Texas desert, the AMP (Any Means Possible) crew, consisting of him, Duke Dennis, Chrisnxtdoor, Fanum and ImDavisss in their broken-down RV.

Agent00 narrates the crew attempting to fix their ride when T-Pain arrives on horseback to offer them a nearby crib to stream from that’s outfitted with a 24-hour restaurant, two basketball courts, and a waterpark where they promise to stream for 12 hours daily for a month, officially kicking off at 1 p.m. on July 1.

Since they’re in the Lone Star State, there’s no better way to kick off the marathon than by hanging out with Texas legend and former San Antonio Spurs star Tony Parker.

Upon arrival, the four-time NBA champion shows the AMP crew around his estate, showcasing his superhero memorabilia, what he calls his “secret championship room,” which features all the sports goods from his storied NBA career, and the 24-hour Nando’s restaurant in the backyard.

With as many hijinks and guests the AMP squad gets involved with, they’ll need a lot of space for their antics, and the championship-worthy home should be plenty big.

Spanning 53 total acres, the property features a private water park, including lazy rivers, and boasts 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and four half bathrooms. The house also features a nearly 6,000-square-foot gym, a tennis court, an outdoor volleyball court, a basketball court, and a wine room that can accommodate up to 1,500 bottles.

Parker listed the compound for $16.5 million in 2024, but the former Spur clearly hasn’t found anyone interested in taking it off his hands.

Parker even hung out with the streamers in the home’s restaurant, telling them about the time Kobe Bryant learned French to trash-talk him during the playoffs.

“It didn’t work, but mad respect he learned the language,” Parker said.

The streaming has already commenced with Cenat revealing his setup for the entirety of July, which is literally a super-sized version of his Atlanta home, including the white walls and greyscale leopard carpet.

There’s even a massive computer chair placed in front of his desk that’s so large several members of the crew can sit comfortably as their feet dangle.

See social media’s response to Cenat’s latest streaming move below.

Kai Cenat & Crew Take Over Tony Parker’s Texas Mansion For ‘AMP Summer’ Streaming Marathon was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15.