Kai Cenat Talks 2023 NYC Rioting Event With Mayor Eric Adams & Asks NYPD To Apologize To Fanum

Back in 2023, Kai Cenat drove through New York City’s Union Square, causing pandemonium and legal problems, so now he wants to do it the right way.

The Gen Z streamer was running around his native New York when he suddenly got in contact with Mayor Eric Adams’ team and wanted to meet up. Cenat saw it as a great opportunity to discuss the unusual event from a few years ago, fearing he wouldn’t be able to host similar meetups in his hometown going forward because he had a strained relationship with the police.

“ I feel like [they] picked on us in a way. I feel like the NYPD is picking on us in a way,” Cenat told Adams, who was rocking a Godspeed hat.

He goes on to speak about other ways he feels the police have picked on him, including taking friend and fellow streamer Fanum’s car apparently for no reason, adding, “things would happen where the police would just look at us and pick us out. We had trouble the whole summer. So I kind of feel like coming to New York, it’ll be kind of hectic, in terms of, I got to move a certain way.”

As he keeps complaining about the cops pestering him, Mayor Adams reminds him that with his growing influence, he’s gonna have to start moving differently. He does commit to helping him go through the proper channels to throw another event in NYC.

“You can’t still do it on the level you did before because now you’ve blown up. So now you have to do it on another level. You sit down with my team. I get the agencies involved,” Mayor Adam instructs Cenat. “You map out what your plan is. This is what I want to do. I want to do something to give back. Now you’ve got the city in alignment to make sure you can execute the plan.”

Once they agree to collaborate and properly schedule the next event, Cenat suggests he get a street name after him and continues to press Adams to get the NYPD to apologize to Fanum for taking his car. But he stops short and promises to investigate the matter further.

One of the first times non-chronically online adults learned who Cenat was was in August 2023, when he announced a PlayStation 5 and gift card giveaway, which led to thousands of teens taking over Union Square. As they became more unruly and began rioting, the NYPD stepped in and arrested 65 people. Cenat was initially charged with first-degree rioting, inciting a riot, and unlawful assembly, but charges were dropped after he agreed to pay $50,000 in restitution.

