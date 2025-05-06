Kai Cenat Reveals Why He Skipped The Met Gala But Attended An Afterparty After Personal Invite From Pharrell

Aside from award shows, the Met Gala is one of the few places you ever see celebrities from different walks of fame, from actors to athletes, all in one place simultaneously. from actors to athletes, all in one place simultaneously.

Social media has introduced a new crop of stars popping up at these events, including streamers like Kai Cenat , who skipped out on the Met Gala despite being invited.

In a recent stream during fashion’s biggest night, Cenat explained his thought behind the decision.

“I had an opportunity to go to the Met Gala, chat,” he told viewers. “But, I didn’t go because I’m not gonna lie, the brand that wanted to host me… I didn’t really, like, wanna do that brand.”

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Cenat documented the whole night, as he worked the room, speaking with Skateboard P,

Keke Palmer,

David Oyelowo,

Babyface,

Jaden Smith, and

“How the f-ck did I get in here?” he says at one point, and he is also shocked that Future knows who he is.

Future even remembers that Cenat recently met his son at an NBA game, and suggested that they stream together soon in Miami.