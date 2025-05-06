Kai Cenat Reveals Why He Skipped The Met Gala But Attended An Afterparty After Personal Invite From Pharrell

Kai Cenat Reveals Why He Skipped The Met Gala
Aside from award shows, the Met Gala is one of the few places you ever see celebrities from different walks of fame, from actors to athletes, all in one place simultaneously. Social media has introduced a new crop of stars popping up at these events, including streamers like Kai Cenat, who skipped out on the Met Gala despite being invited. In a recent stream during fashion’s biggest night, Cenat explained his thought behind the decision. “I had an opportunity to go to the Met Gala, chat,” he told viewers. “But, I didn’t go because I’m not gonna lie, the brand that wanted to host me… I didn’t really, like, wanna do that brand.” Turning down the invite is a big decision, not only because it’s a coveted, exclusive event, but the brand was willing to sponsor Cenat, meaning he wouldn’t have had to cough up that staggering $75,000 ticket price. While we missed the behind-the-scenes stream of the Met Gala that Cenat did at the Grammys earlier this year, he did pull up at a star-studded after-party with his cameraman capturing it all. He explained that Pharrell personally invited him to the event, who wanted him to stream it. Cenat documented the whole night, as he worked the room, speaking with Skateboard P, Keke Palmer, David Oyelowo, Babyface, Future, Jaden Smith, and Kim Kardashian. He found himself rubbing shoulders with Mattel employees who he asked for 10,000 LeBron James Barbies, as well as meeting the jeweler behind Jacob and Co. “How the f-ck did I get in here?” he says at one point, and he is also shocked that Future knows who he is. Future even remembers that Cenat recently met his son at an NBA game, and suggested that they stream together soon in Miami. Cenat uploaded his hour-long stroll through the party on YouTube, and for even more content surrounding the Met Gala, the streamer also posted a video judging some of the night’s most memorable looks. See social media’s reaction to Cenat’s night below.
