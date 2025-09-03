Desktop banner image
Kai Cenat Booted Ray J From Mafiathon 3 Stream For Shouting Out Diddy

Published on September 3, 2025

Kai Cenat kicked off his Mafiathon 3 event with all the expected hijinks and laughs normally displayed by the popular streaming and media figure. Ray J, an outsized personality himself, joined Kai Cenat for Mafiathon but was subsequently booted off the stream after shouting out his support of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Forgive us for not capturing the zaniness of Mafiathon 3, but from what we can ascertain, Kai Cenat launches these around-the-clock events to engage with fans, bring on a host of celebrities, and, ultimately, grow his Twitch paid subscriber list. It was reported by TMZ that, oddly enough, Kim Kardashian kicked off Mafiathon 3’s first day with Ray J  coming onto the show the next day dressed in a Speedo, and attempting to take a shower with Cenat.

In a clip that has since gone viral, a fan asked Ray if he had ever attended a Diddy party, the so-called “freak offs” that landed the mogul in hot water. In response, Ray shared that he’s been to one of Combs’ parties and inexplicably referred to himself as “the new Diddy.”

From there, Ray launched into a profane tirade asking for Diddy’s freedom, prompting Cenat to kick the “One Wish” singer off the stream before things got any wilder.

In addition to all of the aforementioned happenings, Cenat said that if he gets up to 1 million paid Twitch subscribers, he’ll cut his hair. It would also best his own record of 700,000 paid subscribers.

There are a lot of moving parts, some of which we’re barely understanding ourselves. That said, we’ve collected reactions to Ray J dropping by Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 streaming event from X below, and nothing will prepare the uninitiated for what they’re about to see.

Photo: Getty

Kai Cenat Booted Ray J From Mafiathon 3 Stream For Shouting Out Diddy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

