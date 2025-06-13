Streamer Kai Cenat and rapper Wale found themselves in 2025-worthy non-controversy during and after the 2025 BET Awards on Monday night (June 9). After Kai ran into Wale but had seemingly had no idea who he was, he says to blame his youth, not his heart, basically.

As previously reported, Wale was playing on his Nintendo Switch and ran into Kai Cenat. But, while streaming live, Kai asked “What he do?” and had to be hipped that it was a rapper, while also mispronouncing said MC’s name. Social media loves a controversy and the chirping commenced, but Wale added gas to the moment by later approaching Kai on quiet (not really), and saying their previous hallway interactions was making him look “crazy.”

However, Kai was mic’d up and the audio came in crystal clear to the entire world. Add Wale’s alleged history of “sensitivity” to the mix and a faux-controversy was launched.

Fast forward to Thursday (June 12), and Kai Cenat is claiming it’s his age that caused the Wale ignorance.

“I’ma go ahead and say to Wale, umm, I hope he didn’t take my interaction personal, ya feel me…how can you blame me from just being who I am? You feel me? I’m young!,” said Kai on his chat.

After proceeding to play Wale’s hit with Miguel “Lotus Flower Bomb,” Kai added, after noting he knows the song, “2011? I was nine years old.”

Many people pointed to Kai’s youth off the rip. But many are also unconvinced, considering being aware of pop culture goes with his streamer lifestyle/gig. But also, as Wale has noted, they have met and interacted before.

Also, if Kai is into J. Cole and Drake as he has claimed, how are you not familiar with Wale? All that to say, expect Wale to be streaming with Kai Cenat before the summer is up. Probably.

Are you buying what Kai Cenat is selling? Check out reactions in the gallery.

Kai Cenat Blames His Age On Wale Ignorance, X Not Convinced: “I’m Young!” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

