Jumpstart Your Autumn Wardrobe These 7 Pieces From Kurt Geiger’s Fall 2024 Collection

1. Mini Leather Kensington Bag Source: Kurt Geiger This fall calls for lots of green, and judging from Kurt Geiger’s emerald green Mini Leather Kensington Bag, the brand got the memo. The chic signature purse is crafted from dark green embossed leather, and the front flap features a brushed gold eagle to match its gold chain strap.

2. Regent Ankle Boot Source: Kurt Geiger As conflicted as I am about kitten heels, the Regent Ankle Boot is grounds for reconsideration. The sleek footwear features a patent mid-brown upper with an antiqued brass toe cap. The design also has an antiqued brass eagle head on the toe.

3. Mayfair Chunky Loafer Source: Kurt Geiger Loafers are a classic shoe that can be worn with almost anything. Kurt Geiger’s Mayfair Chunky Loafer combines the timeless silhouette of a loafer with the brand’s signature detailing, making these shoes a must-have for the fall.

4. Chelsea Snake Print Small Camera Crossbody Bag Source: Marsha B If you’re looking for a statement-making crossbody, you’ll fall in love with the Chelsea Snake Print Small Camera Bag. The oval-shaped purse is small enough to fit the essentials while serving personality with a jeweled eagle head.

5. Regent Knee Boot Source: Kurt Geiger From tall stilettos to stylish kitten heels, knee-high boots are a fall staple. Kurt Geiger’s Knee High Regent Ankle Boot offers a classic, elevated look to basic casual footwear. The chic boots feature a croc-embossed black leather upper with a matte black toe cap and a black eagle head on top. Heel height: 2.6in

Interior side zip

Material: Leather

Style number: 3447000149