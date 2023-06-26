She In Ha Mood: JT GOES OFF On Lil Uzi Vert at BET Awards

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 BET Awards show was nothing short amazing, filled with light, love, legacy, and a little lustfulness. Lil Uzi Vert was the opening performer at the BET Awards where previewed some never before heard music from his unreleased project ‘The Pink Tape’. During his performance, he name dropped New York’s hottest upcoming artist, Ice Spice.

He compares the natural look of his lover (who is evident he is talking about City Girl JT) when they are in bed, to Ice Spice. During his set he says “I gotta nice wife, I ***** her, outta this bed, wig came off twice, She got a lil fro, she look like Ice Spice”.

After his performance, he was seen posing for a picture with the ‘Bikini Bottom’ rapper as Ice Spice takes to social media a selfie of the two.

Things did not settle there, as JT reached a boiling point, the two took took matters into their own hands. As they were unable to calmly rectify the situation, footage shows that emotions spillover as JT throws what seems to be her phone at Lil Uzi Vert as she storms out the venue.

