JPEGMAFIA Saying “Rap Fans Are F-cking Bored” With Drake Rapping About Women Gets Him Flamed On Social Media

No rapper’s bars have been judged more harshly over the last few years than Drake’s, but the piling on continues.

Rapper JPEGMAFIA recently sat down with Billboard, and the topic of music’s current state arose, with the discussion focusing on its convergence with hardcore.

JPEG thinks that when that mashup happens, people’s eyes will open and they’ll realize they’ve been bored with current releases, and considers Drake a major culprit.

“We’re yearning, we’re tired. We don’t wanna hear Drake complain about b-tches anymore. We don’t f-cking care, he’s 40. We need something different. I’m here to try to provide and cultivate that as much as I can because rap fans are f-cking bored,” he said. “Their idea of doing something different is taking different sounding sh-t and throwing trap drums on it, and that’s not what I’m here to do. I’m here to really f-ck you up. You get what I’m saying? And If I’m not, I did not do my f-cking job.”

He then breaks down some of raps’ other big names and the respectable sub-genres they fall into, and where he fits in, adding, “Conscious rap has Nas, trap rap has Future, experimental rap is me. That’s it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Brooklyn-born rapper discusses his genre-bending process, most recently showcased on his 2024 effort, Lay Down My Life for You, and 2023’s Scaring the Hoes with Danny Brown. It ultimately comes down to a broader perspective on how he views life as a whole. He continues, “There’s no f—king rules, especially not in the music industry. Everything is f—king made up.”

Despite JPEG’s attitude towards Drizzy, the Toronto rapper’s music-making method likely isn’t changing anytime soon.

He’s preparing a new album, reportedly entitled Ice Man, that OVO rapper Smiley says he’s hard at work on.

“Even at the ‘Nokia’ video shoot, during a break, he had a bunch of producers and he was just recording,” Smiley said during a recent stream. “He’s in that crazy mode, right now.”

Drake also confirmed to Adin Ross back in April that he’s got some heat on the way, saying the album is a “slap.”

See how social media is reacting to JPEG’s comments below.

