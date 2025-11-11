Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Entertainment

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Published on November 11, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk

Joyce Carol Oates might not be a household name to those who know of Elon Musk, but her dressing down of the world’s richest man has folks talking. Taking to Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, Joyce Carol Oates questioned the trillionaire’s lack of culture, and his responses were an attempt to prove that he’s more than Grok’s human vessel.

Over the weekend (November 8), Joyce Carol Oates, a highly decorated author, pondered why Musk never seems to share posts about his interests or his family, essentially saying he was uncultured. Musk fired back and spent the weekend trying to prove he actually does more than promote Grok, X’s built-in AI program, and sharing his favorite movies, but with minimal commentary.

From X:

Related Stories

So curious that such a wealthy man never posts anything that indicates that he enjoys or is even aware of what virtually everyone appreciates— scenes from nature, pet dog or cat, praise for a movie, music, a book (but doubt that he reads); pride in a friend’s or relative’s accomplishment; condolences for someone who has died; pleasure in sports, acclaim for a favorite team; references to history. In fact he seems totally uneducated , uncultured. The poorest persons on Twitter may have access to more beauty & meaning in life than the “most wealthy person in the world.”

Musk, taking note of X users noticing that Oates essentially embarrassed him, went to his usual bit by using humor and oddly written responses to appear to fight back. Others on the platform also noticed that Musk seemingly was rattled by Oates’ assertion, and began replying to X posts about lauded films, writing “great movie” in the threads.

Oates is known for her best-selling works, Blonde and We Were The Mulvaneys, along with being awarded the National Humanities Medal in 2010.

Check out the chatter from X below.

Photo: Getty

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10. Wanna bet that he’s never actually read these?

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

More from Black America Web
Trending
25 Items
Food & Drink

Veterans Day: 25 Restaurants Offering Free or Discounted Meals

Wendy Williams Celebrates 10 Years of "The Wendy Williams Show"
Entertainment

Wendy Williams Dementia A Misdiagnosis, Says Top Neurologist

2 Items
Celebrity

Serena Williams, Ciara, Lauren London & More Stars Sizzle & Shine At The 14th Annual Baby2Baby Gala

Entertainment

Diddy’s Family Shoot Down Claims Of Drinking Behind Bars

16 Items
Music

15 R&B Songs To Play While Carving the Turkey This Thanksgiving

Pop Culture

‘Sorry To Everyone Who Got In Trouble For Cutting Their Hair Like Us’ — Salt-N-Pepa At The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Eric Benet, 'It's Christmas' (2025)
17:42
Exclusives

Exclusive: Eric Benét Talks Christmas LP, His Legacy & Losing D’Angelo

Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

Close