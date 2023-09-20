Jordyn Woods Takes London Fashion Week By Storm

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Our favorite Libra, Jordyn Woods, gathered her clan and headed across the pond for London Fashion Week.

The 25-year-old model and entrepreneur strutted her stuff through the streets during New York Fashion Week, and now she’s dominating the front row with her mother, Elizabeth Woods, and her baby sister, Jodie Woods, in London.

Front-row life is nothing new to the socialite. Her calm spirit, flare for fashion, and glowing beauty make her a style fixture wherever she goes. And as she lights up the front row, she occasionally shares the spotlight with her modelesque sister and mom-ager.

Jordyn Woods Takes London Fashion Week

Woods celebrates her 26th birthday on September 23rd. And while we don’t know if she will be in London during the special day, we can count on her to deliver a lewk. After all, the entrepreneur rocked a number of fly ensembles this week, and they’re worth discussing.

First, the starlet strayed from her usual soft glam looks. Makeup was bold and sometimes mirrored a 90s-inspired beauty beat.

Secondly, Woods alternated between monochrome sets, edgy leather garb, and colorful patterns. She did what most fashionistas do during fashion week, and that is leaning into their style expression. Third, she embodied fall vibes with fiery red hair that meshed well with her edgier looks.

If you missed her London slayage, here’s a glimpse of the model’s recent front-row looks.

