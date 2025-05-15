Jordyn Woods Knicks Looks Give Courtside Fashion
Representing For Her Man! Jordyn Woods’ Best Courtside NY Knicks Looks
Jordyn Woods Knicks LooksKnown for always showing up to support her man, Woods has taken the opportunity of game attendance to combine her personal style with love for the team, and also Towns. Jordyn has found creative ways to display her individual style while seamlessly integrating the NY Knicks logo into her look. From flare jeans with jersey material to swaggy bedazzled sweatsuits, Jordyn’s style is a winner.
1. Shoe Cam
Jordyn Woods hit up Madison Square Garden on April 21, 2025 stepping through in these customized white pumps with her man Karl-Anthony Towns’ jersey number 32 and basketball.
2. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – April 21, 2025
Rocking the iconic orange and blue NY Knicks colorway, Jordyn Woods hit up the Garden on April 21, 2025 in this zip-up sweater and skirt paired with her white pumps.
3. Jordyn Woods
Jordyn kept it cute and comfortable in this NY Knicks crop jacket and white pants, and midriff top.
Representing For Her Man! Jordyn Woods’ Best Courtside NY Knicks Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage