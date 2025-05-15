Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Jordyn Woods Knicks Looks Give Courtside Fashion

Representing For Her Man! Jordyn Woods’ Best Courtside NY Knicks Looks

Published on May 15, 2025
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

Source: Elsa / Getty

The 2025 NBA Playoffs are underway, and sports fans are on the edge of their seats to find out which teams will face off in this year’s NBA Finals. New York fans, in particular, are supercharged with the thought of eliminating the Celtics and progressing in the series. 
While Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns are star players on the Knicks, there have been multiple A-list celebrity sightings at the New York Knicks games that have become the focus of attention. One of those celebs is Jordyn Woods and her Knicks-inspired attire to cheer on her long-time boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns.

While sitting courtside on Tuesday, May 13, as the Knicks faced off against the Boston Celtics and won 121-113, Woods bumped into former bestie Kylie Jenner, who was in attendance with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet and sister Kendall Jenner.

Jordyn Woods Knicks Looks

Known for always showing up to support her man, Woods has taken the opportunity of game attendance to combine her personal style with love for the team, and also Towns.
Jordyn has found creative ways to display her individual style while seamlessly integrating the NY Knicks logo into her look. From flare jeans with jersey material to swaggy bedazzled sweatsuits, Jordyn’s style is a winner.   
   

1. Shoe Cam

Shoe Cam
Source: Getty

Jordyn Woods hit up Madison Square Garden on April 21, 2025 stepping through in these customized white pumps with her man Karl-Anthony Towns’ jersey number 32 and basketball.

2. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – April 21, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 21, 2025
Source: Getty

Rocking the iconic orange and blue NY Knicks colorway, Jordyn Woods hit up the Garden on April 21, 2025 in this zip-up sweater and skirt paired with her white pumps.

3. Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods
Source: Getty

Jordyn kept it cute and comfortable in this NY Knicks crop jacket and white pants, and midriff top. 

Representing For Her Man! Jordyn Woods’ Best Courtside NY Knicks Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

