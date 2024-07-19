It’s A Poole Party: Nike Links Up With NBA Star Jordan Poole For Fadeaway Poole 9” Boardshort

the

Poole

As we get deeper into the dog days of summer and it gets ridiculously hotter, giving us the perfect excuse to be poolside or at the beach, Nike announced its new collaboration with NBA star Jordan Poole Designed in collaboration with Poole, the Washington Wizards hooper adds his flair to one of Nike Swim’s staples withWith Poole’s touch, the Fadeaway Poole 9″ Bodyshort easily transitions from the street, courtside to “side,” Nike said in a statement.The swim shorts are the ultimate combination of basketball shorts, offering comfort and style while providing wearers with the functionality of board shorts. An official description for the shorts reads:

When you need a pair of shorts you can where anywhere, this fresh takes on a classic has you covered. Complete with side piping and leg vents, these versatile board shorts have a retro-inspired look that can take you courtside to poolside.

Designed to take you from courtside to “ poole side.”

The Nike Fadeaway Poole Boardshort features side piping and leg vents that mimic the design of shorts worn on the court.

The Poole iteration of the Fadeaway Boardshort is 9″; 2″ longer than the original.

The Nike Fadeaway Poole Boardshort stands out as the only tonal color option available. It showcases blues inspired by the serene hues of Lake Michigan, where Jordan spent his childhood summers in Milwaukee.

Jordan’s Nike GT Cut 3.0 basketball shoe The Nike script font on the left leg is also on

Here is the complete breakdown:The Nike Fadeaway Poole Boardshort costs $80 and is available on Nike.com and via the Nike app.