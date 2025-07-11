Listen Live
Jonathan Majors Checks Troll Who Tried To Flirt With Meagan Good, Social Media Respects It

Published on July 11, 2025

"Number One on the Call Sheet" Los Angeles Red Carpet

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

In today’s ‘doing too much’ news, celebrity couple Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good were recently approached outside an Apple store by what at first seemed to be a friendly fan who wanted a picture. The newlyweds obliged, but the mood changed when he complimented Good.

“You’re beautiful in person, just to let you know,” the unidentified man said in a clip shared by The Art of Dialogue. “Could I get a picture and possibly a number?”

Good quickly replied, “No, that’s my man,” while Majors approached the man behind the camera, saying, “Whose number? Why don’t you go Google something, bro?”

He steps forward, but that’s when the recording shuts off as the man says, “I didn’t know.”

Now really, sir? You knew who Meagan Good was, but didn’t know about her husband. He made headlines not just for being accused of abuse, but for Good (and her mother) supporting him throughout the trial as he lost most of his upcoming work and his reputation. After getting engaged in November 2024, they reportedly married in March, according to PEOPLE

We don’t know what happened after the cameras switched off, but given Major’s bodybuilding background and training for Creed III, maybe forcing a reaction out of him isn’t the best idea.

Good has yet to announce her next gig after the series finale of her latest show, Harlem. Majors, who lost his job as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, is trying to restart his career after a misdemeanor conviction in his case of domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend. He starred in Magazine Dreams, a critically acclaimed film that was released to little fanfare in March.

Somewhat surprisingly, despite all the negatives attached to Major’s name, the internet respected him for standing up to an obvious troll. See some of the best reactions below. 

