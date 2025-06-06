We celebrate the birthday of musical mastermind Jimmy Jam today (June 6). As one-half of the legendary songwriting and production duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, his influence spans generations, genres, and Grammy wins. Check out a gallery of his hits inside to celebrate the legend’s new year.

The 66-year-old music icon was born James Samuel Harris III, whose legendary sound has shaped R&B and pop music for over four decades. From Minneapolis roots to global acclaim, Jimmy Jam’s musical genius has delivered timeless anthems, many of which remain fixtures on radio and playlists today.

Jimmy Jam first made waves as a member of The Time, a band that emerged under Prince’s wing during the 1980s Minneapolis funk explosion. But it was his behind-the-scenes brilliance with Terry Lewis that earned the duo a permanent place in music history. Together, they’ve written and produced over 40 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, with a signature sound defined by lush synths, layered harmonies, and deep emotional resonance.

Their most prolific and groundbreaking partnership was with Janet Jackson, transforming her from a young talent into a global superstar. Their 1986 collaboration on Control marked a bold new chapter in pop music and women’s empowerment.

In 2022, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a fitting tribute to their trailblazing careers and enduring cultural impact.

Jimmy Jam’s sound has been the heartbeat of countless memories, from club nights to quiet car rides. As he celebrates another trip around the sun, fans and artists alike salute the maestro whose pen and production forever changed the soundtrack of our lives.Blessings to the entertainment legend, who’s music transcends time.

Happy Birthday, Jimmy Jam!

Check out a few of Jimmy Jam’s biggest hits below:

The Hitmaker Behind A Generation of Sound: Celebrating Jimmy Jam With A List Of His Hits was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Janet Jackson – “When I Think Of You” Source:YouTube 2. Janet Jackson – “Escapade” Source:YouTube 3. Janet Jackson – “That’s The Way Love Goes” Source:YouTube 4. New Edition – “If It Isn’t Love” Source:YouTube 5. New Edition – “Can You Stand The Rain” Source:YouTube 6. The Human League – “Human” Source:YouTube 7. Sounds of Blackness – “Optimistic” Source:YouTube 8. Mary J. Blige – “No More Drama” Source:YouTube 9. Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson – “Scream” Source:YouTube 10. Alexander O’Neal & Cherrelle – “Saturday Love” Source:YouTube 11. Yolanda Adams – “Be Blessed” Source:YouTube