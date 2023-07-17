Jimmy Butler Reportedly Dating Shakira, Twitter Salutes His Game

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Part of that break from the court includes an update on his love life, and it’s a big one. The Miami Heat star is reportedly dating Shakira. Yup, that Shakira. Chart-topping, “Hips Don’t Lie” Colombian singer Shakira.

They reportedly have been spending time together since they both reside in Miami but were most recently spotted dining out across the pond at London’s Novikov Restaurant & Bar.

A source revealed to US Magazine that the two have hung out but are taking it slow to see where things go.

“They have been out a few times, but things are very new, and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there,” the source said.

A surprising fact about the potential couple is the age difference, with Jimmy being 33 and Shakira being 46. However, the 13-year gap is cool with Shakira, telling the source that it “doesn’t bother” her “whatsoever,” adding that “Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him.”

Some may wonder how they linked up in the first place, and like any good modern-day romance, social media played a part.

It started when Shakira –who has a home in Miami– posted a video on Instagram of herself cheering on the Miami Heat as they took on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. Then, Butler liked one of her acoustic performance videos on Instagram, leading to both stars following each other on the platform.

This isn’t the first athlete Shakira has been linked to since her ex is Gerard Piqué, a Spanish soccer player who played for Barcelona and Manchester United. The two have two sons together but split up in June 2022 after more than 10 years together. Shakira spoke to Elle about the toll the breakup took on her and the kids, Milan and Sasha.

“I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation,” she admitted. “It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids,” she confided. “Incredibly difficult. I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house.”

See how Twitter’s reacting to Butler and Shakira dating below.

Jimmy Butler Reportedly Dating Shakira, Twitter Salutes His Game was originally published on cassiuslife.com