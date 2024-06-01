Jennifer Lopez Is “Completely Heartsick and Devastated” After Canceling This Is Me…Live Tour, X Reacts

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Live Nation announced yesterday that the 54-year-old’s This Is Me…Live tour will not be happening, just one month before starting in Orlando.

The entertainment company states the reasoning behind the decision is that “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.”

In a statement on her website, the Atlas star shared a personal message to fans: “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you, and we will all be together again.”

“I love you all so much,” Lopez continued. “Until next time…”

This Is Me…Live was set to be Lopez’s first tour in five years and was supposed to help promote her latest album, This Is Me…Now.

Was Jennifer Lopez’s Tour In Trouble From The Start?

The writing was on the wall early for the tour initially announced on February 15 when Lopez rebranded it from This Is Me…Now to This Is Me…Live to reflect the tour now focusing on the singer’s greatest hits.

Following the name change, she had to reschedule the dates for several tour stops due to routing issues.

Now, Lopez and her team are working to issue refunds to those who bought tickets. Fans who purchased their tickets through Ticketmaster will get a refund automatically.

Tickets bought through third-party resale sites like SeatGeek, StubHub, and VividSeats will have to contact those companies directly for refunds.

Lopez’s Summer Is Not Off To A Great Start

After successfully co-chairing this year’s Met Gala alongside and celebrating the premiere of her latest film with Netflix, Atlas, which is one of the top films on the streaming service but is a critical flop, her marriage to Ben Affleck is allegedly on the rocks.

Word on the street is Lopez is desperately trying to save it, but Affleck “checked out,” according to the Daily News.

Lopez should also stay off social media because, following word of her tour’s cancellation, folks on X, formerly Twitter, are not buying the reason behind the tour’s demise.

They said low ticket sales were the final nail in the coffin.

Damn.

Keep your head up J.Lo.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Jennifer Lopez Is “Completely Heartsick and Devastated” After Canceling This Is Me…Live Tour, X Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com