Jazmine Sullivan Drops ‘Heaux Tales, Mo’Tales: The Deluxe’ & Twitter Reacts To “Issa’s Tale”

Jazmine Sullivan had an amazing 2021 with her last project Heaux Tales enjoying well-deserved praise and Grammy Awards nominations to boot. On Friday (Feb. 11), the Philadelphia songstress delivered the deluxe edition of the release titled Heaux Tales, Mo’Tales: The Deluxe, and Twitter is especially fond of the “Issa’s Tale” interlude.
Featuring the all-star talent that is Issa Rae, “Issa’s Tale” follows the format of interludes from the previous release with the subject sharing their own personal “heaux tales” experience. We won’t spoil it, but Rae’s description of a final encounter with an ex-boyfriend shipping off to foreign lands ends on a pretty humorous note.
To that end, fans on Twitter have zeroed in on this particular interlude partly because it feels like something pulled from the script pages of Rae’s popular Insecure series, which just wrapped as a series recently. Perhaps folks are still jonesing for some shenanigans that made the show a massive hit.
The album can be found at your preferred DSPs by following this link.
Check out the reactions to Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales, Mo’Tales: The Deluxe drop, and “Issa’s Tale” below. We also included Sullivan’s Heaux Tales Tour dates.
Tue Feb 15 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Thu Feb 17 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Sun Feb 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Tue Feb 22 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland
Wed Feb 23 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Fri Feb 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Sat Feb 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Mon Feb 28 – Denver, CO – Summit
Wed Mar 02 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Mar 04 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Sun Mar 06 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
Tue Mar 08 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Wed Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Mar 12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Sun Mar 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Wed Mar 16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
Thu Mar 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Fri Mar 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Sun Mar 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Tue Mar 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
Wed Mar 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
Fri Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sun Mar 27 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
Tue Mar 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis
Wed Mar 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago
Photo: Getty
